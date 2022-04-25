Ward Melville Patriots host Brentwood in Childhood Cancer Awareness game

1 of 46

Seven-year-old Jase Rossi from Lake Ronkonkoma has been battling cancer for the last 813 days, according to Ward Melville head coach Joseph Burger, whose team hosted Brentwood in a Childhood Cancer Awareness softball game Saturday morning.

Jase along with his parents made their way to the field through an arch of balloons and a canopy of raised bats to take the field.

Over the last two plus years, Jase has had to endure countless blood platelet transfusions, weekly chemo and steroid treatments, multiple trips to the ER and extended hospital stays yet stood strong and threw out the first pitch to Ward Melville’s Maddie Kiely.

All the girls wore yellow jerseys commemorating the event that help raise over $3,795 in online donations the money will go to the Friends of Karen an organization that helps families with children stricken with life threatening illnesses.

A gift was presented to Jase a Nintendo switch video game console just before both teams took the field where the Patriots put on a perfect 12-0 shutout performance. Ward Melville sophomore Victoria Killigrew threw her first career no-hitter in the victory.