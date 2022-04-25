Huntington councilmembers host Earth Day event

1 of 21

Huntington councilmembers Joan Cergol and Sal Ferro, shown above on the right, hosted free Earth Day festivities at Manor Farm Park April 23 along with co-sponsors the Town of Huntington, Covanta and not-for-profit Starflower Experiences.

It was the first time the event was held at the park and included hands-on activities, raffles and giveaways. Activities included a marine touch tank operated by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Suffolk County; an exhibit of formerly wild animals hosted by Volunteers for Wildlife; water chemistry and conservation demonstrations by the Town of Huntington Maritime Department; garden planting, composting, and beekeeping demonstrations by Starflower Experiences, and face painting and arts and crafts booths

All participants received a raffle ticket with the chance to win electric-powered landscaping equipment courtesy of a $2,500 donation from Covanta, including a string trimmer/leaf blower combo kit, a compost tumbler with a cart, a lawn mower, and a pressure washer. Several event attendees also took home a birdhouse courtesy of Love of Learning Montessori School in Centerport.

The town’s Planning Department distributed bare root tree saplings, provided by the Long Island Native Plant Initiative, to everyone in attendance, and volunteers from the Robert M. Kubecka Memorial Town Garden gave away vegetable and flower seedlings.

The event also provided free paper shredding, e-waste and medical pill disposal services.