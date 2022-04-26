Annual car show draws hundreds

1 of 9

East to West Classic Cars hosted its sixth annual Cars and Guitars Classic Car Show and Fundraiser on April 24 at Miller’s Ale House in Commack.

The outdoor car show and concert featured hundreds of cars of all varieties, live music, raffle prizes and more.

The goal of the event is to raise awareness for PTSD and funds for Hope For The Warriors, a national nonprofit that provides comprehensive services that support the well-being of post- 9/11 veterans and active- duty, military families and caregivers and families of the fallen.

“Each year, we’re blown away with the support of the East to West Classic Cars volunteers and the entire Long Island community,” said Robin Kelleher, co-founder and president of the nonprofit organization in a statement. “Last year’s event was larger than ever coming off the heels of the pandemic, everyone was in great spirits.”