Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone has announced that the Suffolk County Veterans Service Agency will host its third annual Drive-thru Resource and Stand Down Event on Saturday, April 30 in the north parking lot of the H. Lee Dennison Building located at 100 Veterans Memorial Highway in Hauppauge from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

This year, 22 organizations and county agencies will participate, offering a variety of resources free-of-charge.

“Suffolk County is home to the largest veterans’ population in New York State and we must do all that we can to support our nations heroes,” said County Executive Bellone. “As part of the event, our local veterans will have access to critical information about services currently available to them, along with a host of supplies, including COVID-19 test kits.”

Attending veterans and their families will have an opportunity to receive clothing, fresh produce, personal hygiene items, cleaning supplies, gift cards, blankets, and much more. Information on various nonprofit veteran services, including for physical and mental health, will also be available. Registration is encouraged, but not required. To register, click here.

Over the last two years, more than 200 veteran attendees have received resources from the various organizations and county agencies at the Drive-thru Resource and Stand Down Event. The County anticipates 200 to 300 veterans will attend this year.

Organizations participating in this year’s event include:

o Suffolk County Veteran’s Services Agency

o Suffolk County Traffic & Parking Violations Agency

o Suffolk County Department of Labor

o Suffolk County Community College

o American Legion Greenlawn Post 1244

o Catholic Health Services

o Covanta

o Dominican Village

o Economic Opportunity Council of Suffolk, Inc.

o General Needs

o Here to Help Veterans and Families

o Home Depot

o Joseph P. Dwyer Veterans Peer Support Project

o Long Island Cares, Inc.

o New Ground

o Phoenix House LI/NY

o Project9line

o St. Joseph’s College NY

o Treehouse Group

o United Veterans Beacon House

o United Way of Long Island

o US Dept. of Veterans Affairs

For more information, call 631-853-4000.