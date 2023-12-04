Obituary: Robert Lowell Beauregard

Robert Lowell Beauregard died on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23, from a severe blood infection with resulting sepsis complications. All who knew him can attest to the remarkable man he was.

He was born in East Northport to parents Albert Joseph Beauregard and Hazel Lillian Murphy. His siblings were Douglas Albert and Sue Ann.

Bob graduated college from St. John Fisher in Pittsford, New York and received his J.D. degree from Boston College. After graduating law school, he accepted a direct 5-year commission into the U.S. Coast Guard, stationed in Washington D.C.

Throughout his 45-plus years of professional work both in government and the private sector, his specialty was energy law and regulation.

Bob was married for 56 years to Eileen Harley Beauregard. His daughter, Katherine Beauregard Davis (Erik), and son, Robert L. Beauregard Jr. (Colleen) were his pride and delight. His four grandsons, Grady and Liam Beauregard and Cole and Drew Davis, gave him joy beyond measure. Eileen will miss their spontaneous dancing in the kitchen, sitting under beach umbrellas, exploring on international trips, his genuine and outgoing interest in others and his love of her and his laughter.

Sweet dreams, dear Bob.