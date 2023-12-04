Woman killed in Rocky Point single-vehicle crash

Suffolk County Police Seventh Squad detectives are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a Coram woman in Rocky Point on Dec. 3.

Christina Yannotti was driving a 1994 Jeep Grand Cherokee southbound on Rocky Point Yaphank Road, between Route 25A and Whiskey Road, when the vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a wooded area at approximately 10:20 p.m. Yannotti, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752.