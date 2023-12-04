Obituary: Martina Matkovic

Prepared by the Matkovic Family

Martina Matkovic was born in White Plains in 1943 while her father was serving in World War II. When he returned, the family moved to Ossining, New York, where she spent the rest of her childhood.

She graduated from Ossining High School in 1959 and later from White Plains Hospital School of Nursing. She met her husband, Chris, at a mixer in 1964. They moved to Boston in 1965, where she began her career as an orthopedic scrub nurse at the Lahey Clinic.

In 1968, they married in Westchester. They moved to New York City in 1970, where Chris attended medical school, and their first child was born. From 1974-79, they lived in Pittsburgh, where their second child was born. They moved to Stony Brook in 1979, where they had resided ever since.

Martina had a passion for choral music and was an active member of the Long Island Symphonic Choral Association since 1980, where she served as vice president for many years. She loved tending to her garden and belonged to the Three Village Garden Club. She was active in various charitable endeavors organized by the Setauket Presbyterian Church.

Most recently, she volunteered at the local soup kitchen and with Meals on Wheels. She enjoyed her many friends, book clubs and traveling (including bicycle excursions).

There was nothing she loved and enjoyed more than spending time with her four beautiful grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, Chris; her children, Chris and Mara; her sister, Carolyn; and her grandchildren, Max, Molly, Hunter and Henry.