Kings Park H.S. student selected as semifinalist in 2024 National Merit Scholarship program

Kings Park High School announced in a press release Nov. 30 that senior Sierra Healy, has been selected as a Semifinalist in the 2024 National Merit Scholarship Program. Sierra is amongst 16,000 Semifinalists in the 69th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

These academically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for approximately 7,140 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $28 million that will be offered in the spring from a pool of over 1.3 million students in about 21,000 high schools.

“We at Kings Park High School would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Sierra, along with her family, for this accomplishment. Best wishes to Sierra for her continued academic success and ventures!” read the press release.