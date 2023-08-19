Northport’s Art in the Park features local artists and musicians

1 of 6

By Sabrina Artusa

At Village of Northport Park Sunday, Aug. 13, with a view of the water, art lovers from across Long Island gathered to enjoy everything from photography to poetry readings.

The annual Art in the Park fair, organized by the nonprofit Northport Arts Coalition, started at 10 a.m. and ran until 5 p.m. As patrons walked through the lines of stalls — perhaps stopping to admire watercolor landscapes or handmade wooden spoons — poets, musicians and dancers performed in the center of the park in front of a gazebo.

Patrice Golde, a Melville resident, wasn’t planning on going to the fair. But, she said, the experience is one of the reasons she loves her community.

“It cannot be a more picture-perfect town,” she said as she left a poetry stall. “This is like hanging out.”

According to artists and patrons, Northport has established itself as a place that embraces the arts. Photographer Frank D’Agostino said he often drives to Northport to shoot in the mornings and that he appreciates the “artsy town.” In fact, one of the high-resolution photographs hanging in his stall was of Northport Park.

Photographer John Lazzaro, who was exhibiting pictures of abandoned buildings across New York, noted how the festival provides a sense of place and belonging to local artists.

“Northport is a pretty vibrant community,” he said. “There’s a lot of people out and about.” Lazzaro has also been involved in NAC’s annual Northport ArtWalk, another event in which local businesses lend their shops to artists and musicians.

Many artists honed their crafts during Sunday’s festivities. One poet read a poem she wrote only the night before. Others were sitting in front of their tables, working on new pieces while talking to intrigued customers and visitors.

Artistic conversation, or “creative chit chat,” as photographer Frank Murray put it, could be heard at almost every stall among patrons and artists alike.

Poet and musician Bruce Pandolfo particularly relies on this chit chat in creating his art — poetry on any topic the customer chooses. He finds his particular process of creating “so collaborative” — “an experience together” with the customer — that he allows the customer to choose how much they pay for his poems.

Artists, too, help each other in creating. One writer and publisher, who goes by Mankh, was at the fair not only promoting his own work but also those of others. In fact, one performer’s book of poetry was published by Mankh, who said he loves that his art has “put him on a path toward helping other people.”

For many artists, the fair was the perfect opportunity to bring their work more exposure. Owner of PM Jewelry by AM, Allison Mack, said her “mystical and magical jewelry” is a hobby she is trying to turn into a business.

The executive director of NAC, Amy Connor, said she believes “in bringing art into the community.” Secretary and poetry coordinator, Linda Trott Dickman, said she got involved because she “wanted to promote good poetry and make it fun.”

NAC’s other programs include music performances every Friday until Sept. 1, poetry readings on the last Friday of every month and more, which can be found on the website www.northportarts.org/programs.