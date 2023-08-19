Man arrested for Leandra’s Law following motor vehicle crash in Hauppauge

Suffolk County Police last night arrested a man for Leandra’s Law for allegedly driving while intoxicated following a motor vehicle crash in Hauppauge with his four-year-old and six-year-old sons in the vehicle.

Peters Aiyeybomwan was driving a 2016 Nissan Pathfinder on Express Drive North, when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed it into the left guardrail, overturning the Pathfinder, at approximately 9 p.m. The Safe-T Team responded and arrested the driver.

Aiyeybomwan, 43, of Bay Shore, was charged with Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated with a Child Passenger 15 Years Old or Younger (Leandra’s Law), two counts of Driving While Intoxicated, and two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

The two children were transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore for treatment of minor injuries and released to a family member.