It wouldn’t be Halloween in Huntington without the Huntington Arts Council’s (HAC) annual Nightmare on Main Street show. Now in its 9th year, the juried student art exhibit is on display in the HAC’s Main Street Gallery, 213 Main Street, Huntington and on its website (www.huntingtonarts.org) from Oct. 16 to Nov. 7.

Students in grades 6 to 12 were invited to submit art inspired by the theme of Halloween. For inspiration, juror Raquel Skellington asked, “Halloween is everybody’s favorite time of year to experience new things and get out of their comfort zones. It’s one of the greatest times for creative inspiration, the changing of the seasons, the spooky atmosphere, to bring to life some of our greatest creative endeavors. October 31 is the day where everybody can embody their favorite hero or their greatest fear. Paper and pen, paints and brushes, or costume and makeup, what method will you choose to bring your greatest creative idea to life?”

Congratulations to all of the students accepted into this show: Mia Bacchi, Fiorella Benitez, Sofia Bertolotti, Anna Bielawski, Jesse Boxenhorn, Ronald Cheng, Sofia Orellana Contreras, Paul Coppola, Giuliana Corliss, Olivia DeFeo, Sayra Fernandez, Taryn Gerlach, Calista Gipson, Shane Halleran, Meghan Hanley, Davan Howard, Corinne Lafont, Katelyn Lalehzar, Suah Lee, Liz Angela Lopez, Vincent Maio, Gianna Mancusi, Madeline Marcus, Emma Martensen, Vita Mazza, Thalia Merseburg, Delia Miles, Daniella Pedi, Marissa Reichelscheimer, Vivien Reyes, Tony Salinas, Ivette Sanchez, Natalie Schiff, Leo Schindler, Chloe Sealove, Serena Sellers, Sajjal Shah, Adriana Shields, Ellie Smith, Brooke Speicher, Aiyanna Torres, Cindy Wang, Isabella Weber, Jasmine Weston, and Elan Ben Yosef.

“It’s been such a joy to judge and go through these Spooktacular entries! Everyone clearly put their imagination to work and really produced some creative pieces,” said Skellington.

“It is remarkable that Nightmare on Main Street is in its 9th year and still going strong. This show is a testament to the students and teachers who support the desire and eagerness to create,” said Executive Director of Huntington Arts Council, Marc Courtade.

“We have 46 pieces in the show and the work does not disappoint! Students from across Long Island are participating with work reflecting a variety of media. The imagery is strong and both playful and haunting. We hope you will take the time to stop in and see for yourself the terrific work that these students have created. Our gallery continues to follow safety protocols, all of which are listed on our website,” he added.

The Main Street Gallery, 213 Main St., Huntington will present Nightmare on Main Street through Nov. 7. Hours are Tuesday to Friday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and some Saturdays. Social distancing and masks are required at all times. Please call 631-271-8423 to schedule your visit.