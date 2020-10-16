Shelter Pets of the Week: Dale and Brennan

MEET DALE AND BRENNAN!

This week’s shelter pets are Dale and Brennan, two 6-month-old orange tabby cats currently waiting at the Smithtown Animal Shelter to be adopted.

These handsome, bonded brothers came to the shelter about two months ago with severe upper respiratory infections. After some TLC, they are now healthy and ready for their happily ever after together. These gentle mushes love to cuddle together and get affection from people too. They were very shy when they arrived at the shelter, but have warmed up to everyone. They would do best in a quieter home. They come neutered, microchipped and are up to date on all their vaccines.

If you are interested in meeting these brothers, please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with them in the shelter’s Meet and Greet Room. The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. For more information, please call 631-360-7575 or visit www.smithtownanimalshelter.com.