New Year’s Eve Comedy Night heads to the Smithtown Performing Arts Center
Ring in the new year with laughs as the Smithtown Performing Arts Center, 2 East Main St., Smithtown and Governor’s Comedy Clubs host a night of comedy on Sunday, Dec. 31 at 10 p.m. Stand-ups include Rich Vos, Bryan McKenna, Debbie D’Amore and Carla Oakerson. $80 per person includes an open bar of beer and wine, a selection of hors d’oeuvres and a champagne toast at midnight. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org.