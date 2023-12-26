Wanted for Holtsville Grand Larceny

1 of 3

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fifth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the woman who allegedly used a stolen credit card at a Holtsville business in September.

A woman allegedly used a stolen credit card to make a purchase at 7-Eleven, located at 984 Waverly Ave., on September 22 at 3 a.m. The credit card was previously stolen from an unlocked vehicle on Cassa Loop in Holtsville.

