Man arrested for Leandra’s Law in Yaphank following motor vehicle crash

Suffolk County Police arrested a man on Dec. 25 for Leandra’s Law for allegedly driving while intoxicated following a motor vehicle crash in Yaphank with a 5-year-old child in the vehicle.

Highway Patrol officers responded to a motor vehicle crash during which a 2019 Toyota Sienna crashed into the center median on the eastbound Long Island Expressway, east of Exit 66, at approximately 8 p.m.

It was determined that the driver of the Toyota, Daniel Kissoon, was allegedly intoxicated. Kissoon’s 5-year-old son was a passenger in the vehicle. The child was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for evaluation. Kissoon was not injured.

Kissoon, 34, of Mastic Beach, was charged with Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated with a Child Passenger 15 Years Old or Younger (Leandra’s Law) and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

The Toyota was impounded for a safety check. Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.