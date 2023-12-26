Wanted for Kings Park hit and run

1 of 2

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the driver who fled the scene of a pedestrian crash in Kings Park this month.

A vehicle hit a pedestrian in front of 2 East Main Street, Kings Park, on December 16 at 10 p.m. The police believe the vehicle is a blue Mazda.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.