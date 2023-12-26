Man found dead following Melville house fire

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad and Arson Section detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man whose body was found following a Melville house fire on Dec. 26.

A 911 caller reported a fire at 109 Wilmington Drive at approximately 4:40 a.m. After the fire was extinguished, a man’s body was found in the home. The man’s identity and cause of death will be determined during an autopsy by personnel from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

Following a preliminary investigation, detectives believe the cause of the fire to be non-criminal in nature.