Times … and dates: Dec. 28, 2023 to Jan. 4, 2024

Ongoing

Riverhead Holiday Light Show

The Riverhead Holiday Light Show, 149 Edwards Ave., Calverton runs through December 30. The largest drive-through light show in Suffolk County features dozens of dazzling displays to delight the entire family! Tickets can be purchased online at www.holidaylightshow.com.

Girl Scouts Holiday Light Show

The Girl Scouts of Suffolk County presents its 20th annual Girl Scout Holiday Light Show at Southaven County Park in Yaphank through December 30. This year, the light show will be a fully immersive, walk-through Enchanted Forest, which features 80 illuminated holiday-themed displays along with photos with Santa, picnics with s’mores, music, and games for visitors to enjoy. For tickets, visit www.gssclightshow.com.

Holiday Illuminations

The Smithtown Historical Society, 239 Main St., Smithtown presents Holiday Illuminations every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Dec. 31. from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Explore the Society’s grounds illuminated for the holiday season! Every half hour, the historical buildings will be brought to life with stunning visuals and animations, telling enchanting holiday tales. Food trucks, vendors, live music and a visit from Santa will add to the festive atmosphere. Tickets online are $22 adults, $17 seniors, $12 children at www.holidayilluminations2023.com. 631-265-6768

Festival of Trees

Visit the Festival of Trees, a month long extravaganza to kick off the holiday shopping season, on the second floor of the Port Jefferson Village Center, 101 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson Dec. 1 through Jan. 2, 2024 (except Dec. 25) from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Free. 473-4778

Thursday Jan. 28

Holiday Train Display

Town of Brookhaven’s Longwood Estate, corner of Longwood Road and Smith Road, Ridge will host a Holiday Train Display today through Dec 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Participate in an “I Spy” game and try to find all the hidden items in the display. Free event. 631-924-1820

Author Talk

Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington welcomes acclaimed author/actress Illeana Douglas at 7 p.m. for enlightening discussion of her new book Connecticut in the Movies: From Dream House to Dark Suburbia as well as a screening of one of the movies featured in her book, The Swimmer starring Burt Lancaster. In addition to the film screening and discussion, tickets will include a copy of Connecticut in the Movies and a book signing reception. Tickets are $40, $35 members at www.cinemaartscentre.org.

Native American Drumming

All Souls Parish House, 10 Mill Pond Road, Stony Brook hosts an evening of Native American Drumming from 7 to 8:45 p.m. Led by elder drummer, Ric Statler, drumming meditation seeks to integrate the physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual parts of the human self, creating a state of well-being. Call 655-7798 for more information.

Friday Jan. 29

Holiday Train Display

See Dec. 28 listing.

Friday Night Face Off

Friday Night Face Off, Long Island’s longest running Improv Comedy Show, returns to Theatre Three’s Second Stage, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson tonight at 10:30 p.m. Using audience suggestions, FNFO pits two teams of improvisers against each other in an all-out championship! Recommended for ages 16 and up, due to adult content. Tickets are $15 at the door – cash only. 631-928-9100

Saturday Jan. 30

Holiday Train Display

See Dec. 28 listing.

Sunday Jan. 31

Holiday Train Display

See Dec. 28 listing.

New Year’s Laughin’ Eve

Join Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson for a New Year’s Laughin’ Eve at 6 p.m. (early bird show) or 8 p.m. with comedians Paul Anthony, Bryan McKenna, Maria Walsh and Chris Roach. Tickets are $65 for the early bird show, $75 for the prime time show. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

New Year’s Eve Comedy Night

Ring in the new year with laughs as the Smithtown Performing Arts Center, 2 East Main St., Smithtown and Governor’s Comedy Clubs host a night of comedy on Sunday, Dec. 31 at 10 p.m. Stand-ups include Rich Vos, Bryan McKenna, Debbie D’Amore and Carla Oakerson. $80 per person includes an open bar of beer and wine, a selection of hors d’oeuvres and a champagne toast at midnight. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org.

Monday Jan. 1

First Day Hike at Caumsett

Join the staff at Caumsett State Historic Park Preserve, 25 Lloyd Harbor Road, Huntington for a habitat hike through the fields and forest of Caumsett to enjoy the history and nature of the park at 10 a.m. Please remember to dress warm and for rain, bring water. Meet at flagpole by office. No registration necessary. Free. Call 631-423-1770 for further info.

First Day Hike at Sunken Meadow

Join the staff at Sunken Meadow State Park, Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park in kicking off the new year with a hike to explore Sunken Meadow State Park at 1:30 p.m. Take in the breathtaking views of the Long Island Sound as you travel along the Sunken Meadow boardwalk and trails. Meet at Field 1, Park Office. Call 631-269-4333 for further details.

Tuesday Jan. 2

No events listed for this day.

Wednesday Jan. 3

No events listed for this day.

Thursday Jan. 4

Community Blood Drive

Mather Hospital, 75 North County Road Port Jefferson will host a blood drive in Conference Rooms A & B from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Save the date for Mather Hospital’s Jan. 4, 2024 blood drive. Blood donations and blood supplies are usually low after the holidays, so donations are needed early in the new year. Register by calling 1-800-933-2566.

Film

‘Con Air’

Cage Match! Join the Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave. Huntington for a screening of Con Air on Dec. 29 at 9:30 p.m. When a group of the most dangerous and notorious prisoners in the U.S. penal system are transferred to a new super-maximum security facility, parolee Cameron Poe (Nicolas Cage) hitches a ride on their Con Air transport flight only to find himself embroiled in a meticulously planned midair hijacking masterminded by Cyrus “The Virus” Grissom (John Malkovich). Tickets are $15, $10 members at www.cinemaartscentre.org.

‘All the President’s Men’

Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington presents a screening of All the President’s Men on Jan. 4 at 7:30 p.m. Starring Robert Redford and Dustin Hoffman, the film is based on the 1974 Pulitzer Prize–winning book of the same name which focuses firmly on the first five months of the Watergate scandal. Hosted by Wallace Matthews, former columnist for Newsday, the New York Post and ESPN. Tickets are $16, $10 members. www.cinemaartscentre.org.

Theater

‘A Christmas Carol’

“I will honor Christmas in my heart…” Celebrate the season with A Christmas Carol at Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson from Nov. 11 to Dec. 30. Follow the miser Ebenezer Scrooge on a journey that teaches him the true meaning of Christmas — past, present, and future. Join them for the 38th annual production of the immortal classic in all of its thrills, music, joy, and spirit. Please note: No children under 5 are permitted. Tickets are $40 adults, $32 seniors and students, $25 children. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘Beauty and the Beast’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St. Northport presents Beauty and the Beast now through Jan. 7. This timeless story of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed into his former self–but time is running out! If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity. To order tickets, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

Farmers Markets

Huntington Farmers Market

Spirit of Huntington Art Center, 2 Melville Road North, Huntington Station hosts the Long Island Winter Farmers Market every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through March (except Dec. 23 and Dec. 31). 631-470-9620

Port Jefferson Farmers Market

The Port Jefferson Winter Farmers Market returns to the Port Jefferson Village Center, 101 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. from Jan. 7 to April 28. 631-802-2160

Vendors Wanted

■ Town of Brookhaven seeks vendors for a Health Fair at Town Hall, 1 Independence Hill, Farmingville on Jan. 20, 2024 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. $50 vendor registration fee. For an application, visit BrookhavenNY/gov/Health or call 631-451-6331.