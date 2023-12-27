Kids Korner: Dec. 28, 2023 to Jan. 4, 2024

PROGRAMS

WinterFest

Emma Clark Library, 120 Main St., Setauket invites children up to 6th grade to a Winterfest on Dec. 27 from 10 a.m. to noon. Step into the SLED bus, which will be transformed into a Winter Wonderland for festive photo ops; visit a “Winter Wonderland Spa” in the Children’s Program Room with nail painting, “snow dough” (white play dough), and wintry face painting; visii the Cozy Craft Corner for construction paper crafts, a wintry necklace, and a “Let It Snow” sign from the library’s Cricut machine and much more! No registration required. Open to all. 631-941-4080

Candle Making Workshop

Join the Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor for a drop-in Candle Making Workshop on Dec. 29 from 1 to 3 p.m. Ignite your creativity, roll up your sleeves, and create your own custom, hand-dipped candle with tinted waxes to take home with you. Design a colorful seashell candleholder for your candle to light up your home this winter! See whale blubber and oil from our collection, which were historically used for illumination. Admission fee plus $10 per participant. No registration needed. ​ 631-367-3418

Slippery Seals

Sunken Meadow State Park, Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park hosts a Tiny Tots program for ages 3 to 5 titled Slippery Seals on Jan. 4 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Enjoy short walks, story time, animal visitors, and crafts. $4 per child. To register, call 631-269-4333.

THEATER

‘Frosty’

Frosty returns to the John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport on weekends from Nov. 25 to Jan. 7. Join Jenny and Frosty on their chilly adventures as they try to save the town of Chillsville from mean old Ebenezer Pierpot and his evil machine that will melt all the snow. Jenny calls on her Mom, the mayor, and all of you to help her save her home, get Frosty to the North Pole, and make this holiday season a Winter Wonderland for one and all. All seats are $20. To order, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘Barnaby Saves Christmas’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson kicks off the holiday season with Barnaby Saves Christmas from Nov. 18 to Dec. 30. As Barnaby the elf and his reindeer friend Franklynne set off on their journey to save Christmas, they meet some new friends along the way and learn the true meaning of Christmas, Hanukkah, and the holiday season. All tickets are $12. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘Frozen Jr.’

Smithtown Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. Main Street, Smithtown presents Frozen Jr. from Dec. 2 to Jan. 21. The magical land of Arendelle comes to life onstage. When faced with danger, princesses Elsa and Anna discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. With a cast of beloved characters and loaded with magic, adventure, and plenty of humor, Frozen Jr. is sure to thaw even the coldest heart! Tickets are $25 per person. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org.

FILM

‘The Land Before Time’

Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington continues its Cinema for Kids! series with a screening of The Land Before Time on Dec. 31 at noon. The enchanting tale follows the exciting adventures of young dinosaurs as they live and play under the watchful eyes of their parents in the beautiful and peaceful Great Valley. Rated G. Tickets are $12 adults, $5 children 12 and under. www.cinemaartscentre.org.