Wanted for East Farmingdale Grand Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police First Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole items from an East Farmingdale business in November.

A man allegedly displayed false identification and stole a package from the customer service center at UPS, located at 75 Smith St., on November 22 at approximately 9:20 a.m. The package contained approximately $91,000 worth of silver bars. The suspect fled in a dark-colored vehicle.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.