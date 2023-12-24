Dawnwood Middle School’s National Junior Honor Society spreads holiday cheer

The members of Dawnwood Middle School National Junior Honor Society in Middle Country Central School District recently embarked on their annual holiday shopping trip to Target. The event was a success with over $250 worth of toys purchased for the Giving Tree.

“The annual holiday shopping trip to Target is a cherished tradition for our NJHS members,” said Karena Israel, adviser of the Dawnwood NJHS. “It not only allows them to experience the joy of giving, but also teaches them the importance of empathy, compassion and community service. We are incredibly proud of their dedication and commitment to making a difference in the lives of others.”

The Giving Tree is a charitable initiative that benefits Stony Brook Children’s Hospital, providing joy and comfort to children who are receiving medical care during the holiday season. Each year, the Dawnwood NJHS members eagerly participate in this tradition, spreading holiday cheer and making a positive impact in their community.

Under the guidance of their dedicated adviser, Dawnwood Middle School NJHS members carefully select a wide variety of toys that cater to the diverse interests and age groups of the children at Stony Brook Children’s Hospital. From stuffed animals to board games to art supplies, the students make thoughtful choices to ensure that every child will find something special under the tree.