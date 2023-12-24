Woman arrested after bringing loaded weapon to Huntington precinct

Suffolk County Police on Dec. 22 arrested a woman for carrying a loaded weapon into the Second Precinct after she turned herself in for other crimes.

Stephanie Incarnato was turning herself in at the Suffolk County Police Department Second Precinct in Huntington, for stealing items from DICK’S Sporting Goods, located at 870 Walt Whitman Road on November 17 and December 1.

Second Precinct officers discovered a loaded 9mm handgun and multiple live rounds concealed in her bag during an inventory search of her property at approximately 11:20 a.m.

After an investigation, Second Squad detectives charged Incarnato, 31, of Amityville, with Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree, three counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree, Criminal Possession of a Firearm, two counts of Petit Larceny, and two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th Degree.