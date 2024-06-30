Home Police & Fire Man arrested for selling tobacco products to an underage person in Centereach
Man arrested for selling tobacco products to an underage person in Centereach
Suffolk County Police arrested an employee on June 29 for allegedly selling vape products to an underage person in Centereach.
In response to community complaints, Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers conducted an investigation into the sale of vape and tobacco products at Puff N Pass, located at 2505 Middle County Road. An employee of the store, Ghailan Al Shubi, was arrested for allegedly selling tobacco products to an underage person at 5:18 p.m.
Al Shubi, 44, of Brooklyn, was charged with one count of Unlawfully Dealing with a Child 2nd Degree and two counts of Criminal Possession of Cannabis 3rd Degree. He was issued a Field Appearance Ticket and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on a later date.