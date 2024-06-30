Man arrested for selling tobacco products to an underage person in Centereach

In response to community complaints, Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers conducted an investigation into the sale of vape and tobacco products at Puff N Pass, located at 2505 Middle County Road. An employee of the store, Ghailan Al Shubi, was arrested for allegedly selling tobacco products to an underage person at 5:18 p.m.

Al Shubi, 44, of Brooklyn, was charged with one count of Unlawfully Dealing with a Child 2nd Degree and two counts of Criminal Possession of Cannabis 3rd Degree. He was issued a Field Appearance Ticket and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on a later date.