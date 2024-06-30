Man arrested for DWI after crashing into police vehicle in Dix Hills

Jason Ligon was driving a 2020 Mercedes sedan westbound on the Long Island Expressway, near Exit 50, when he crashed his vehicle into the rear of a stopped police vehicle that had been responding to another call at 10:20 p.m.

The one officer in the police vehicle was transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries. There were no other injuries.

The SAFE-T Team (Selective Alcohol Fatality Enforcement Team) responded to the scene, determined that Ligon was intoxicated, and charged him with Driving While Intoxicated.

Ligon, 57, of 52 Udall Drive, Great Neck is being held at the Sixth Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip.