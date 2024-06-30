Open auditions for ‘Matilda the Musical’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson will hold an open cast call for strong singers/actors/dancers ages 8 to 13 (must be under 5 feet tall) for roles in Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical on Sunday, July 7 at 6 p.m., and Monday, July 15 at 7 p.m. Rehearsals begin on Sept. 2 and performances will be held from Sept. 14 to Oct. 20. For full details, please visit https://theatrethree.com/auditions-page.