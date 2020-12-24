Long Island Museum’s annual art exhibition to be a virtual experience this year

The Long Island Museum (LIM) in Stony Brook has announced that they will be holding their annual LIMarts Art exhibition virtually.

Every Day: Transforming Crisis into Art will be online from Dec. 18 until Feb. 14, 2021. The 7th annual exhibition by members of the Museum’s collaborative arts group, LIMarts will be presented on the Museum’s website and across LIM’s social media.

“2020 has been a year like no other,” said Neil Watson, Executive Director of the Long Island Museum. “The LIMarts exhibition has always been a year-end highlight of the LIM. While we will miss the excitement of gathering in the gallery this year with local artists, the LIM is committed to continuing to bring the community together through the arts by offering this virtual experience.”

Over 70 LIMarts members have used their creativity and talent and submitted their artwork that answers the questions “What has your every day looked like? How has it changed? How have you been spending your time? Has every day been the same or are you finding ways to make your days feel different? What have you been doing to cope or perhaps you’re not just coping but thriving?”

The LIMarts collaborative arts group embraces the goal to enhance and support the rich artistic talent on Long Island. Designed for artists dedicated to creating a new forum within our cultural community, LIMarts offers space for the exhibition and sale of artwork, varied programming events, lectures and opportunities for social gathering with other artists and the public.

Doug Reina, an LIMarts member and frequent participant of the Museum’s previous exhibitions will be presenting his artwork, Isolation. Reina, a local artist from Setauket who recently received his second Pollock-Krasner grant, is enthused about the online exhibition. “Bravo to the LIM for putting this virtual show together! Using art as a way to connect us is needed now more than ever,” he said.

Presented artwork that is listed for sale will be handled by the individual artist and not by the Museum. The LIM is sensitive to the current circumstances faced by artists during these challenging times and is committed to supporting them and the arts community, therefore all proceeds will support the individual artists and the Museum will not retain a commission.

For more information on LIMarts membership or if interested in purchasing any of the artwork that is listed for sale, please contact Alexandria D’Auria at [email protected] To view the gallery of art go to the homepage of www.longislandmuseum.org and follow the links to the exhibition.