Long Island Museum to host book talk and signing Nov. 12

Culinary Historian Sarah Lohman returns to the Long Island Museum, 1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook on Sunday, November 12 at noon to talk about endangered American food traditions featured in her latest book, Endangered Eating: America’s Vanishing Foods. Lohman has traveled the country learning about and documenting ingredients at risk of being lost to time, from those who are passionate about keeping those traditions alive.

After her talk, join Sarah in the LIM Visitors Center for an Author Meet & Greet and Book Signing! Copies of the book will be available to purchase on the day of the event.

The event is free with Museum admission. No registration required.

For more information, visit www.longislandmuseum.org.