Local Hands Off! protest in Port Jefferson Station joins global movement

By Sabrina Artusa

Port Jefferson Station was one of over a thousand across the country to participate in a “Hands Off!” demonstration on April 5.

The protest was organized as an objection to the Trump administration and Elon Musk’s involvement in government affairs. Residents stood along the intersection of Route 347 and Route 112 voicing their opposition to the Department of Government Efficiency, the sidelining of climate issues, cuts to veteran affairs, deportations and the increased tariffs.

The North Brookhaven Democratic Club was the main host of this arm of the “Hands Off!” movement.

Dee Hensen, president of the club since its inception 6 years ago, said this protest was the largest one she has ever attended.

“It was really energizing and it gives you a little bit of comfort knowing there are so many people out there with similar concerns,” Hensen said. “It is great to be a part of a big movement.”

The communal passion and dedication exhibited during the protest revitalized Hensen in her mission. “It gives you confidence that you can fight these things and make it better,” she said.

This protest comes after several protests across the Brookhaven, Smithtown and Huntington areas since President Donald Trump (R) took office. In March, there was a protest every weekend. Furthermore, residents have taken to demonstrating outside the offices of their elected officials. Congressman Nick LaLota (R, NY1) has had two protests outside his Hauppauge office, with residents criticizing his lack of town halls and compliance with some federal initiatives.

Michael Vincenti, a Stony Brook resident who attended a “Hands Off!” march in New York City, said, “It was great to be surrounded by like-minded people. I was astounded to see so many people show up in the rain and stop traffic for miles.”