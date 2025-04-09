Grab the kids and get creative with Easter sweets and treats

By Heidi Sutton

Holiday hams and deviled eggs may take center stage at Easter gatherings, but edible crafts offer a reminder of the magic of the season that’s found in moments spent together.

Simple recipes that call for a dose of creativity are perfect ways to bring the kids to the kitchen, made even easier when all that work leads to sweet treats.

Remember, these delicious crafts don’t have to be perfect — having fun and making memories that last a lifetime are what make Easter truly special.

Mini Easter Bundts

Recipe courtesy of Cookin’ Savvy

YIELD: Makes 24 servings

INGREDIENTS:

1 box confetti cake mix

1 stick butter melted

4 eggs

1 cup milk

Chocolate Toppers:

1 cup each color melting chips of desired colors

silicone Easter candy molds of desired shapes

1 pouch ready-made green icing

DIRECTIONS:

Heat oven to 350 F.

Mix cake mix, butter, eggs and milk. Pour into greased mini bundt pan and bake 20-25 minutes. Let cool and remove from pan.

To make chocolate toppers: In bowl for each color, melt melting chips in 1-minute intervals in microwave until thoroughly melted. Pour into baggies and snip corner. Pipe melted chips into molds and freeze 15-20 minutes. Pipe green icing onto mini bundt cakes for “grass” then place chocolate mold pieces on top.

Substitution: Save time on toppers by replacing with store-bought chocolate bunnies, eggs, crosses or marshmallow bunnies.

Easter Sugar Cookies

Recipe courtesy of Cookin’ Savvy

INGREDIENTS:

Icing:

1/3 cup meringue powder

1/2 cup warm water plus additional for thinning (optional), divided

3 tablespoons vanilla

1 bag 2 pounds powdered sugar

2 tablespoons corn syrup

assorted food coloring

Cookies:

2 sticks unsalted butter at room temperature

1 cup sugar

1 egg

1 tablespoon vanilla

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 dash salt

3 cups all-purpose flour

DIRECTIONS:

To make icing: Mix meringue powder, 1/2 cup warm water, vanilla, powdered sugar and corn syrup. Separate into bowls and add food coloring; mix with water, as needed, to thin for piping.

To make cookies: Heat oven to 350 F. Cream butter and sugar. Mix in egg, vanilla, baking powder and salt. Mix in flour 1 cup at a time to form dough. Roll dough out to 1/4-1/2-inch thickness. Cut into shapes, place on baking sheet and freeze 10 minutes. Bake 8-12 minutes. Cool completely before icing. Place icing in zip-top or piping bags and cut off tips. Put cookies on parchment paper. Trace outline first then fill in middle. Use toothpicks to smooth out. Let dry 6 hours and finish decorating with different icing colors or edible markers

Easter Cake Pops

Recipe courtesy of Cookin’ Savvy

INGREDIENTS:

1 box cake mix

1 can frosting

1 bunny chocolate mold

1 cakesicle mold

ice pop sticks

1 bag white chocolate chips or melting chips

cake pop sticks

1 bag orange melting chips

2 tablespoons canola or coconut oil divided

1 bag green melting chips

pastel sprinkles

1 piece hard foam optional

edible markers

DIRECTIONS:

Bake cake according to package instructions and let cool completely. Crumble cake and mix with 1/2 can frosting until dough forms. Add more frosting, if needed. Using small cookie scoop, form dough into balls and set aside. Place dough in bunny molds then pop out and set aside with balls. Place dough in cakesicle mold, insert ice pop stick in each slot and freeze 5-10 minutes. Melt handful of white melting chips. Stick tip of each cake pop stick in chocolate then insert into every cake ball and bunny until each has one stick. Set aside to dry. Remove cakesicles from freezer and pop out of molds. In bowl, melt orange melts then mix in 1 tablespoon oil and transfer to cup. Dip cakesicles and scrape off excess using rim of cup. Place on parchment paper to dry.

In bowl, melt green melts then place in zip-top or piping bag. Cut tip off bag, pipe carrot leaves onto piece of parchment paper and let dry. Melt remaining white melts and mix in remaining oil. Transfer to cup and dip ball-shaped cake pops and bunnies then tap stick on edge of cup to remove excess.

Over separate bowl, sprinkle ball-shaped pops with pastel sprinkles. To keep ball shape, let dry by sticking in piece of hard foam. Bunnies can dry face side up on parchment paper. After bunnies are dry, use edible markers to make face and color in ears. When carrots and leaves are dry, remelt orange melts and place in piping or zip-top bag. Cut off tip and drizzle orange over carrots. Add small line of orange on each ice pop stick and place leaves on each stick. Let dry.