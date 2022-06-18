Local activists demand gun reform during March for Our Lives LI

1 of 43

Student activists and community members took to the streets of Port Jefferson Station on Saturday, June 11, to protest the recent proliferation of gun violence in schools nationwide.

Demonstrators held signs and organizers delivered impassioned speeches calling upon public officials to enact comprehensive gun reform policies. Local photojournalist Daniel Palumbo was on the ground during the event, capturing images of the demonstrators as the event unfolded.

— Photos by Daniel Palumbo