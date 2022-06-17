‘The Thing’ heads back to the big screen for 40th anniversary

In celebration of its 40th anniversary, John Carpenter’s 1982 cult classic, The Thing, returns to select cinemas nationwide on Sunday, June 19 and Wednesday, June 22, courtesy of Fathom Events and Universal Pictures.

Hailed as one of the best sci-fi horror films of all time, The Thing fused Kurt Russell’s outstanding performance with incredible visual effects to create a chilling new adaptation of the 1938 short story by John W. Campbell Jr., “Who Goes There?”

Set in the winter of 1982 at a research station in Antarctica, the film, featuring an iconic score from Oscar- and Grammy-winning composer Ennio Morricone, follows a twelve-man research team that discovers an alien being that has fallen from the sky and has remained buried in the snow for more than 100,000 years. Soon it is unfrozen and unleashed, creating havoc and terror as it changes forms and becomes one of them.

The special screening will also feature vintage, behind-the-scenes footage from the 1998 documentary The Thing: Terror Takes Shape by Michael Matessino.

Locally the film will be screened at Island 16 Cinema de Lux in Holtsville and Farmingdale Multiplex Cinemas in Farmingdale on June 19 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. and on June 22 at 7 p.m. To purchase tickets in advance, visit www.fathomevents.com.

See trailer here.