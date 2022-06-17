Northport Library hosts author talk/book signing June 22

The Friends of the Northport/East Northport Public Library invite the public to an Author’s Talk and Book signing at Northport Public Library, 151 Laurel Ave., Northport on Wednesday, June 22 at 7 p.m. Miller Place author Orel Protopopescu will discuss her book, Dancing Past the Light: The Life of Tanaquil Le Clercq, wife of Balanchine and Ballerina

Tanaquil “Tanny” Le Clercq, George Balanchine’s muse, ballerina, last wife, and teacher was a unique fusion of comical wit and dramatic allure. She never lost her sense of fun, even after she contracted polio in her 20s, when she could only dance with her hands and voice, while seated in a wheelchair, to demonstrate steps for her students at the Dance Theatre of Harlem. Protopopescu will share extracts from films and photos, some never before published, as well as passages from her intimate biography of Le Clercq. This biography also contains fascinating stories about the world of ballet, dancers, musicians and choreographers.

Choreographer George Balanchine once lived in Fort Salonga before he was married to Le Clercq.

Orel Protopopescu, poet, author, educator and translator, has written prize-winning works for children and adults. A Thousand Peaks, Poems from China (with Siyu Liu) was selected for the New York Public Library’s Books for the Teen Age, 2003 list. Orel won the Oberon poetry prize in 2010 and 2020.

The event is free and open to the public. Copies of the book will be available to purchase (cash or check only). For reservations, please contact the Northport Public Library at 631-261-6930 or online at www.nenpl.org,