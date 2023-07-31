Suffolk County Legislator Kara Hahn (D-Setauket), Deputy County Executive Peter Scully and Terry Gilberti, BusPatrol America program manager, recently presented a check for $2,500 to coaches Noah Lam and Celeste Rice and the Lightning Warrior Youth Triathlon Team at West Meadow Beach.

The grant was made possible through the county’s School Bus Safety Program.

In return for the grant funds, the team will help educate residents about the program through school bus safety posters and a banner on their playing fields and messages on the team’s website and through emails.