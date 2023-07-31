Suffolk D.A.’s office: Moriches couple indicted for three day bank robbery crime spree

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney today announced that Joseph Hill, 40, of Moriches, and Stephanie Demola, 34, of Moriches, were indicted for their alleged roles in a series of bank robberies in Suffolk County over a three-day span.

“Over the course of 72 hours, these defendants allegedly went on a bank robbery crime spree, striking three Suffolk County banks. Not only did they threaten the bank employees, but in one instance, the defendants even used what appeared to be a bomb,” said District Attorney Tierney. “I am committed to vigorously prosecuting those who seek to terrorize Suffolk County residents and businesses.

According to the investigation, between July 10, 2023, and July 13, 2023, Hill and Demola, who are married, are alleged to have robbed three separate banks throughout Suffolk County – a Chase Bank in Yaphank and a TD Bank in Lake Ronkonkoma on July 10, 2023, and a Webster Bank in Patchogue on July 13, 2023. On each of the occasions, the defendants drove to the bank on a motorcycle. Demola then allegedly entered the bank while Hill waited outside on the motorcycle. On two occasions, Demola handed the bank teller a threatening note demanding money. On the third occasion, Demola showed the bank teller what appeared to be a bomb.

After each robbery, Demola and Hill allegedly fled on the motorcycle at speeds in excess of 150 mph. In total, Hill and Demola are alleged to have stolen $3,500 from the banks.

After interviewing numerous witnesses and collecting surveillance videos from the incident locations, members of the Suffolk County Police Department arrested Hill and Demola on July 17, 2023.

On July 28, 2023, Hill was arraigned on the indictment before Acting Supreme Court Justice, the Honorable Richard I. Horowitz, for the following alleged charges:

∙ Two counts of Robbery in the Second Degree, Class C violent felonies; ∙ One count of Attempted Robbery in the Second Degree, a Class D violent felony; ∙ One count of Placing a False Bomb or Hazardous Substance in the Second Degree, a Class E violent felony; and

∙ One count of Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree, a Class E felony.

Justice Horowitz ordered Hill to be held on $150,000 cash, $300,000 bond, or $750,000 partially secured bond during the pendency of the case. Hill is due back in court on August 23, 2023, and is being represented by Scott Zerner, Esq.

On July 31, 2023, Demola was also arraigned on the indictment before Justice Horowitz for the following alleged charges:

∙ Two counts of Robbery in the Second Degree, Class C violent felonies; ∙ One count of Attempted Robbery in the Second Degree, a Class D violent felony; ∙ One count of Placing a False Bomb or Hazardous Substance in the Second Degree, a Class E violent felony; and

∙ One count of Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree, a Class E felony.

Justice Horowitz ordered Demola to be held on $75,000 cash, $150,000 bond, or $300,000 partially secured bond during the pendency of the case. Demola is due back in court on August 25, 2023, and is being represented by Michael Blakey, Esq.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Kieran R. Rogers of the Major Crime Bureau, with investigative assistance from Detectives Michael Stella, Genevieve Vesely, Joseph Bianco, and Stephen Jacobs of the Suffolk County Police Department’s Major Case Unit.





