Letters to the Editor: November 9, 2023

Appreciation for community support

‘Tis the season of gratitude, and I wanted to take a moment to thank all of the community members who have taken the time to support the animals at the Sherwood-Jayne Farm in Setauket.

The love I have felt from each of you has meant so much. Thank you for the phone calls, the visits at the farm and the tracking down of me on social media to share your kind words and encouragement. While the animals have continued to live on the property, this is due to the plans of Preservation Long Island to remove them being put on hold — meaning that the potential of the animals leaving the farm is still a very high probability. So to all of you who spoke up to help put those plans on hold, I ask you to do it again. These animals are a legacy to the Sherwood-Jayne Farm and a treasure to our community. Let’s keep the conversation going and the beauty of our town intact.

Susanna Gatz

Setauket

Saying thanks for local road repair

I have to say thank you to the town [Brookhaven Highway Department] for repairing the road on Terryville Road in Port Jefferson Station. They did a wonderful job.

Kitty Shults

Port Jeff Station

A plan for reducing energy rates

The biggest chunk of my utility bill, like that of all ratepayers, covers “delivery fees,” not the price of gas.

This subsidy allows gas companies to expand their methane-leaking infrastructure at a time when common sense tells us we should be reducing reliance on gas in favor of solar and wind power.

Delivery fees also fund lobbying campaigns to encourage more gas usage and derail mandated clean energy projects. Some companies even promise they’re moving to “renewable natural gas,” which is nearly all methane, the most effective means of heating our atmosphere and oceans, causing more intense rainstorms and flooding.

The health risks of indoor gas pollution should have us seriously considering electric stoves and other home appliances. Indoor pollution from electric stoves can easily exceed health guidelines, spreading throughout our homes. Such concentrations of toxic substances would be considered illegal if it occurred outside, and dramatically increases children’s risk of asthma.

On a state policy level, it’s time for Gov. Kathy Hochul [D] to include the NY HEAT (Home Energy Affordable Transition) Act in her executive budget after state Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie [D-Bronx] blocked its passage.

NY HEAT sets out a timely and strategic right-sizing of the gas distribution system in a just and affordable manner. Removing the 100-foot subsidy rule, or “free hook-up,” and prohibiting installation of gas service into areas previously without it would save consumers $200 million a year. This is a logical move, as new home construction is already required to shift to all-electric. NY HEAT would also empower legislators to gradually decommission gas pipelines and cap energy costs for low- and moderate-income families at 6% of income.

NY HEAT addresses our rising utility bills, while helping to decarbonize our communities.

Debra Handel

Shoreham