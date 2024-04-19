Letters to the Editor: April 18, 2024

A heartfelt thank you to SBU Hospital

May you never have to deal with a life-threatening health issue of a loved one. However, should such a situation arise, be extremely thankful that we all live in the shadow of one of the best Level 1 Trauma Center hospitals in New York.

Without going into detail, our 38-year-old daughter was in the Cardiac ICU at Stony Brook University Hospital for 32 days due to severe complications from the flu. Words will never adequately express our deepest gratitude for the unbelievable lifesaving machines available (ECMO to name just one) at the hospital. If this had not been the case, we do believe the outcome would have been much different. While the machinery was an absolute necessity, without the amazing surgical skills of Dr. Jonathan Price, the machines would never have become part of the equation. Surgical skills were required, but the compassion and constant attentive care shown by this very special surgeon, can never be quantified. We will forever be indebted to this man. Dr. Price along with a number of outstanding cardiologists, the Emergency Room team, the perfusionist, intensivist, nephrology and heart-failure teams at Stony Brook University Hospital, all played a pivotal role in her success and recovery.

In addition, we have always held the nursing profession in the highest esteem. The entire nursing staff on 7W (Cardiac ICU) were truly angels throughout. Each and every medical professional that contributed to our daughter’s care, while extremely capable, also showed so much compassion and concern every step of the way. (We would like to list every single person, but fear we may forget someone and not one of these amazing professionals should be forgotten.) They will all be held close to our hearts forever.

Our daughter faces some challenges ahead, but she is so strong and the love and support shown by so many will continue to help her every step of the way.

Two Very Thankful Parents in the Three Village Community

Linda Contino, inspiring generations

As we approach the end of another school year, our community faces a bittersweet moment — the retirement of Mrs. Linda Contino, choral director at Ward Melville High School. For 40 years, Mrs. Contino has been a cornerstone of the music program in the Three Village community.

Mrs. Contino has not just taught her students, but truly inspired them. Her unwavering dedication and passion and her ability to make every student feel valued will be sorely missed.

As Mrs. Contino embarks on this new chapter of her life, it is our hope that her legacy of patience, kindness and music education excellence will continue to inspire those who had the privilege to learn from her but also future generations of teachers who strive to make a difference in the same indelible way.

On Friday, May 3, more than 200 music program alumni will join her for the last time on stage at Ward Melville High School for one final performance. If you were involved in the choral program at Ward Melville during Mrs. Contino’s tenure, please consider joining us.

More information about the event, as well as details on the Linda Contino Legacy Fund that is currently being established, please visit continoretirement.com.

Michael Buckley

Class of 1998

Ward Melville High School

Neighborhood hazards

My family and I take lots of walks around our neighborhood. During these walks we see the pride our neighbors take in their properties. Unfortunately, we also notice the lack of consideration placed by workers from utility workers, whether PSEGLI, Cablevision, Verizon or others. They sometimes arrive in vans with no ID or official signage and set up next to a pole to work. Anyone could be up that pole. But what is really of concern is when they complete their work, the mess they leave behind. Nuts, bolts, screws, pieces of wire are left on the road. Wires are left hanging, swaying in the breeze or left in a tangled pile at the base of the pole. Thankfully our neighbors will clean up what’s left on the road, but what about the hanging wires? Are they live? Left to be connected another day? They can be seen hanging for over a year. I ask that our lawmakers require these utility companies to have their employees have clear identification on their vehicles, teach them to clean up when they finish a job, and not to leave dangerous, long cables hanging around our lawns and roads.

Enough with your sloppy job!

Ronnie Kreitzer

Setauket

Squatting is illegal trespassing

As a Long Island resident and a homeowner, I am deeply concerned about the alarming rise in squatting instances across our state. This not only poses significant risks to property owners but also threatens the well-being of our neighborhoods. From vacant homes to commercial buildings, squatters are taking advantage of loopholes in our laws and exploiting the rights of property owners. This cannot continue.

Homeowners should reserve the ability to remove squatters from their property swiftly and efficiently. It’s a matter of common sense and fundamental property rights. Every homeowner deserves to feel safe and secure in their own home, without the fear of unauthorized individuals trespassing and occupying their space.

That’s why I support the proposed legislation in the state Senate sponsored by NYS Sen. John Liu [D-Flushing]. His bill will strengthen protections for property owners and streamline the process for removing squatters from their premises. Perhaps most importantly, this proposal will redefine squatting for what it really is: illegal trespassing.

This issue demands bipartisan cooperation and decisive action. Together, we can make our communities safer and stronger.

Sarah S. Anker

Former Suffolk County Legislator

NYS Senate Democratic Candidate