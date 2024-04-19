Ward Melville Patriots in runaway win against Middle Country Mad Dogs

Middle Country attackman Andrew DiMondo sprints past a defender in a Div-I road game against Ward Melville. Photo by Bill Landon
Middle Country senior attack Joseph Grottola clears the ball in a road game against Ward Melville. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior midfielder Brody Morgan sees the cutter in a home game against Middle Country. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior midfielder Brody Morgan rips a shot on goal in a Div-I matchup against Middle Country. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville mid-fielder Carson Pepe looks up-field in a home game against Middle Country. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Madden Murphy fires at the cage in a home game against Middle Country. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior attack Stephen Rosano from behind the cage in a home game against Middle Country. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior attack Stephen Rosano looks for the cutter in a Div-I matchup against Middle Country. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville mid-fielder Callan McLaughlin fires at the cage in a home game against Middle Country. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville mid-fielder Callan McLaughlin shoots from up top in a home game against Middle Country. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Madden Murphy dominates at “X” in a home game against Middle Country. Photo by Bill Landon
Middle Country scores. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Madden Murphy wins at “X” in a home game against Middle Country. Photo by Bill Landon
Middle Country sophomore Dominic Otis drives against Jake Sudaley in a Div-I league game. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Madden Murphy dominates at “X” in a home game against Middle Country. Photo by Bill Landon
Middle Country goalie Logan Hoenig defends in a road game against Ward Melville. Photo by Bill Landon
Middle Country senior Sean Sullivan battles past a defender in a road game against Ward Melville. Photo by Bill Landon
A close encounter with Middle Country attackman Andrew DiMondo. Photo by Bill Landon

By Bill Landon

Ward Melville, having lost a heartbreaker by a single point against Northport four days earlier, came out with a vengeance in Division I home game Tuesday afternoon, April 16, leading Middle Country by seven goals at the half, 9-2. 

Sharing the wealth for the Patriots in the first 24 minutes of play were the senior trio of Zach Brittman, Stephen Rosano and Aidan Kilduff all netting two goals each at the halftime break.

Middle Country seniors Sean Sullivan and Joseph Grottola both scored in the first two quarters of play, but the Patriot defense silenced any more scoring from the Mad Dogs as the final buzzer sounded in the 14-2 victory.

Brittman, Rosano and Kilduff finished with three goals each, junior Logan Ciniglio netted two and senior Brody Morgan had one goal and two assists.

The win lifts the Patriots to 5-1 in the division while Middle Country drops to 2-5.

