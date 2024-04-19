Ward Melville Patriots in runaway win against Middle Country Mad Dogs

1 of 18

By Bill Landon

Ward Melville, having lost a heartbreaker by a single point against Northport four days earlier, came out with a vengeance in Division I home game Tuesday afternoon, April 16, leading Middle Country by seven goals at the half, 9-2.

Sharing the wealth for the Patriots in the first 24 minutes of play were the senior trio of Zach Brittman, Stephen Rosano and Aidan Kilduff all netting two goals each at the halftime break.

Middle Country seniors Sean Sullivan and Joseph Grottola both scored in the first two quarters of play, but the Patriot defense silenced any more scoring from the Mad Dogs as the final buzzer sounded in the 14-2 victory.

Brittman, Rosano and Kilduff finished with three goals each, junior Logan Ciniglio netted two and senior Brody Morgan had one goal and two assists.

The win lifts the Patriots to 5-1 in the division while Middle Country drops to 2-5.