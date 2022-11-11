Let’s Eat: Twice-baked cookies are twice as nice

By Heidi Sutton

Biscotti, the “twice baked” cookie treat from Italy, can be a perfect pairing to a cup of coffee or tea. They also make great holiday gifts — simply line a decorative holiday tin with waxed or parchment paper before filling or wrap the biscotti in cellophane and place in a holiday mug.

Enjoy this recipe for Double-Chocolate Biscotti courtesy of Culinary.net and Almond-Orange Biscotti courtesy of Chef John Nash. To keep the cookies crisp, store them in an airtight container, preferably a tin, and they’ll will keep for up to two weeks. Do not refrigerate.

Double-Chocolate Biscotti

YIELD: Makes 40 cookies

INGREDIENTS:

3 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 cup cocoa powder

1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup extra light olive oil, plus 1 tablespoon for coating pans

1 cup packed light brown sugar

2 eggs, plus 1 egg yolk

1/3 cup milk

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

1 cup semisweet or bittersweet chocolate morsels

DIRECTIONS:

On sheet of waxed paper, combine flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, cinnamon and salt; set aside.

Using electric mixer, beat olive oil with sugar until smooth and light. Add eggs and egg yolk, one at a time, beating until smooth. Add milk and vinegar; beat until smooth. With mixer on low speed, gradually add flour mixture, beating until just combined. Stir in chocolate morsels with large spoon; cover with plastic wrap. Refrigerate at least 4 hours.

Heat oven to 325 F. Grease two large baking sheets with 1/2 tablespoon olive oil each. On lightly floured surface, divide dough into quarters. Roll each piece of dough into log, about 1 1/2 inches in diameter. Place logs on baking sheets, leaving space in between. Bake about 30 minutes, or until golden and set. Transfer to rack; let cool 10 minutes.

Reduce oven temperature to 300 F. On cutting board using serrated knife, cut each log into 3/4-inch-wide slices diagonally. Place slices, cut-side down, on baking sheets. Bake 15-18 minutes, or until toasted. Transfer to racks; let cool.

Almond-Orange Biscotti

YIELD: Makes 36 cookies

INGREDIENTS:

3 large eggs, separated

1 1⁄2 cups sugar

1⁄3 cup melted butter, cooled

1 cup lightly toasted, coarsely chopped almonds

2 tablespoons Grand Marnier or other orange flavored liqueur

1⁄8 cup chopped, candied orange peel or 3 tablespoons finely grated orange zest

3 1⁄2 cups all-purpose flour

1 1⁄2 teaspoons baking powder

DIRECTIONS:

Beat the egg yolks with 3⁄4 cup sugar until light and sugar is dissolved. Stir in the melted butter, nuts, Grand Marnier, and candied orange. In a separate bowl beat the egg whites until they just begin to form peaks, and gradually beat in remaining 3⁄4 cup sugar until whites form stiff peaks.

Sift flour and baking powder together and alternately fold 1⁄3 of flour and egg white mixtures into yolks until well combined. Dough will be firm and slightly sticky. If dough is too soft, add more flour. With floured hands, divide dough into two logs approximately 11⁄2 inches in diameter. Arrange logs on a buttered or parchment lined baking sheet and bake in a preheated 325 F oven for 20 to 25 minutes or until logs are lightly brown and firm to the touch. Remove from oven and let logs cool on baking pan on a rack for 10 minutes.

On a cutting board, cut logs crosswise on the diagonal into 1⁄2-inch widths. Arrange biscotti cut side down on baking pan and bake for 5 to 7 minutes on each side or until biscotti are very lightly browned and crisp. Cool on racks and store airtight.