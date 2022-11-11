Shirley man indicted for criminal possession of gun used in shooting in front of Congressman Zeldin’s residence
Defendant Noah Green faces multiple counts of criminal possession of a weapon, criminal mischief, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and resisting arrest
Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced today the Grand Jury Indictment of Noah Green, that formally accuses him of two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, one count of Criminal Possession of a Firearm, as well as counts of Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and Resisting Arrest.
“In Suffolk County, we investigate every time that a gun is illegally fired, and we pursue charges on those perpetrating violence in our community,” said DA Tierney. “Here, thanks to the amazing work of the investigators from my office and Suffolk County Police Department detectives, the gun used in the shooting in front of Congressman Zeldin’s house was allegedly recovered from the pocket of this defendant. Moreover, the Suffolk County Crime lab was able to link this gun to a bullet from the shooting near Congressman Zeldin’s residence, as well as shell casings located in the stolen car believed to have been used in the shooting. This indictment should send a message that in Suffolk County we will not tolerate violence. The investigation in this case is not over.”
On October 31, members of law enforcement were conducting surveillance pursuant to the ongoing investigation into the October 9, non-fatal shooting outside the residence of United States Congressman Lee Zeldin. At approximately 1 p.m., members of law enforcement allegedly observed Green, 18, exiting his residence in Shirley and enter the driver’s seat of a stolen black 2022 HondaCRV.
At that time, members of law enforcement approached the defendant who immediately exited the stolen vehicle and attempted to evade apprehension by jumping onto the hood and roof of a law enforcement vehicle. In his efforts to flee, Green caused damage to both the hood and roof of that vehicle. The defendant continuously refused to comply with the officers’ commands and began reaching for his pants pocket where the loaded Taurus 9 mm pistol was ultimately recovered.
The gun was found to contain a loaded, high-capacity magazine. A microscopic analysis of the gun allegedly recovered from the defendant’s pocket showed that the firearm was used in the non- fatal shooting that occurred in front of the Zeldin residence on October 9. Additionally, two 9 mm shell casings were recovered from the cowl (i.e., the space between the hood and the windshield) of the stolen car, believed to have been used in the October 9 shooting. The October 9 shooting is still under active investigation and defendant Green is not charged with that crime at this time.
As part of the investigation, members of law enforcement have observed social media accounts allegedly belonging to the defendant and observed the following picture, which depicts Green and another individual with a firearm, posted to the defendant’s Snapchat account on Friday October 28, 2022:
In addition to the image above, other images and videos posted to this account revealed that the defendant was an occupant of a vehicle which appears consistent with the stolen Honda CRV from which he fled immediately prior to his arrest on October 31.
Green is charged with two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree (a class C violent felony); Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree (a class D violent felony); Criminal Possession of a Firearm, (an E non-violent felony); Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle in the Third Degree (a class A misdemeanor), Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree (a class A misdemeanor) and Resisting Arrest (a class A misdemeanor). If convicted as charged, Green can be sentenced to a determinate period of incarceration of between three and one half (3 1⁄2) years imprisonment and 15 years imprisonment.
At his arraignment on the indictment this morning, the Honorable Karen M. Wilutis ordered Green held on $1 million cash, $2 million bond or $10 million partially secured bond.
Criminal complaints and indictments are merely accusatory instruments. Defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty. No one is above the law.