Shirley man indicted for criminal possession of gun used in shooting in front of Congressman Zeldin’s residence

On October 31, members of law enforcement were conducting surveillance pursuant to the ongoing investigation into the October 9, non-fatal shooting outside the residence of United States Congressman Lee Zeldin. At approximately 1 p.m., members of law enforcement allegedly observed Green, 18, exiting his residence in Shirley and enter the driver’s seat of a stolen black 2022 HondaCRV.

At that time, members of law enforcement approached the defendant who immediately exited the stolen vehicle and attempted to evade apprehension by jumping onto the hood and roof of a law enforcement vehicle. In his efforts to flee, Green caused damage to both the hood and roof of that vehicle. The defendant continuously refused to comply with the officers’ commands and began reaching for his pants pocket where the loaded Taurus 9 mm pistol was ultimately recovered.

The gun was found to contain a loaded, high-capacity magazine. A microscopic analysis of the gun allegedly recovered from the defendant’s pocket showed that the firearm was used in the non- fatal shooting that occurred in front of the Zeldin residence on October 9. Additionally, two 9 mm shell casings were recovered from the cowl (i.e., the space between the hood and the windshield) of the stolen car, believed to have been used in the October 9 shooting. The October 9 shooting is still under active investigation and defendant Green is not charged with that crime at this time.

As part of the investigation, members of law enforcement have observed social media accounts allegedly belonging to the defendant and observed the following picture, which depicts Green and another individual with a firearm, posted to the defendant’s Snapchat account on Friday October 28, 2022: