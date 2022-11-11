St. George Living History Productions presents the Holly Jolly Holiday Party Nov. 19

By Tara Mae

Seasons greetings from St. George Living History Productions in conjunction with the Leo P. Ostebo Kings Park Heritage Museum! On Saturday, Nov. 19, at 11 a.m., St. George Living History Productions will present the Holly Jolly Holiday Party, at RJO Intermediate School, 99 Old Dock Road Kings Park,11754, which houses the museum.

The two hour extravaganza, featuring a lecture, Q&A session, and luncheon, is St. George Living History Productions’ first in-person event in more than two years. It is a multifaceted celebration of holiday television specials of the past and the festive spirit of the present.

“This is not just a lecture, it is a holiday party. There will be some games, dancing, and fun. The playlist will consist of classic holiday favorites,” said Sal St. George, co-founder of St. George Living History Productions. “People are going to have a wonderful time and it will bring back so many nostalgic memories.”

Unforgettable musical interludes include clips featuring timeless stars such as Julie Andrews, Lucille Ball, Ella Fitzgerald, Danny Kaye, Nat King Cole, Johnny Mathis, Bing Crosby, and David Bowie. Classic holiday films will also be represented with scenes from “It’s a Wonderful Life” and “White Christmas.”

Even the lunch menu embraces the theme of holiday nostalgia, featuring recipes from The Frank Sinatra Celebrity Cookbook. “All of the food we serve are celebrities’ favorites,” said Darren St. George, creative director of St. George Living History Productions.

Bringing history to life and honoring the past as it informs the present and inspires the future are tenets of Sal and Darren personally and St. George Productions professionally.

The production company is a family affair. Founded over 30 years ago by Sal and his wife Mary, Darren joined his parents in the business at a young age. Now Darren’s wife Cassandra also works for the company. This mini-community formed from strong interpersonal connections is a key force behind-the-scenes, and Sal wants others to be able to create such bonds through the links of shared interests and communal warmth.

During the start of COVID lockdown, Darren developed a plan to offer Sal’s entertainment lectures via Zoom. This then expanded into virtually touring celebrity and cinema history museums, with proceeds going to benefit those organizations. Sal still does a weekly Zoom lecture on Mondays.

Envisioned by Sal years ago as a community building event that celebrated the merriment of televised holiday concerts and variety shows, the Holly Jolly Holiday Party strives to invoke the comfort of these viewing experiences while encouraging attendees to celebrate the company of each other. And, as with any St. George production, the underlying theme is entertainment that is both educational and ebullient.

“This is something I have wanted to do for a long time,” Sal said. “People are going to have a wonderful time and it will bring back so many nostalgic memories. We want people to walk out of there with smiles on their faces.”

That goal is shared by Dr. Timothy Egan, superintendent of the Kings Park School District, which includes RJO Intermediate School. Sal and his wife Mary, the other co-founder of St. George Productions, originally reached out to him about a potential collaboration prior the pandemic.

“I am looking forward to history being brought to life. I am also looking forward to hosting history-related events at RJO Intermediate School once again. The building (1928) was the original K-12 site of the Kings Park Central School District,” Egan said.

“There are quite a few people that are by themselves and we welcome them to come and be party of the family — they should not feel funny coming by themselves…People have had such a hard time the past few years, and we want to help them put that behind them,” Sal said.

$1 of each ticket sale goes directly to the Leo P. Ostebo Kings Park Heritage Museum, which was created in 1994 and officially established by the Kings Park Central School District’s Board of Education to preserve the history of the hamlet of Kings Park.

For individuals who prefer to virtually attend the party, it will be broadcast via Zoom. Tickets may be purchased online at www.stgeorgelivinghistory.com.