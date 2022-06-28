Legislator Anker honors Matteo Gravinese as Suffolk County Youth Week Award recipient

On June 15, Suffolk County Legislator Anker visited the Heritage Center at the North Shore Heritage Park in Mount Sinai to congratulate Matteo Gravinese for being the 2022 Legislative District 6 recipient of the Suffolk County Youth Week Award during the Suffolk County Legislature’s “Youth Week.” Each year, the Suffolk County Legislature coordinates “Youth Week” during the third week in May. As a part of this celebration, each Legislator selects a young resident who has gone above and beyond in helping their community with extraordinary acts of community service.

“It is my honor to recognize Matteo Gravinese as the recipient of this year’s Suffolk County Youth Week Award in District 6,” said Legislator Anker. “I would like to thank Matteo for the impact he has had on the children and teens in our community through his work volunteering with North Shore Youth Council. Continue to shine your light on others, Matteo.”

“North Shore Youth Council (NSYC) was happy to nominate Matteo Gravinese to receive the Suffolk County Youth Week Award,” said North Shore Youth Council Executive Director Robert Woods. “Matteo has been volunteering with NSYC for the last two years and currently serves as the Vice President of our Youth Advisory Committee. Matteo emanates charisma and demonstrates passion and enthusiasm in all the projects he’s involved in. We thank him for his dedication to NSYC, his community and to all those he loves.”

As an active community member and volunteer, Matteo currently serves at the Vice President of North Shore Youth Council’s Youth Advisory Committee. Through his role, he has been instrumental in planning and facilitating community events such as Safe Halloween, the Heritage Park Carnival, youth recreation nights, North Shore Youth Council’s garden restoration projects and Habitat for Humanity. Matteo is described as always willing to take on more responsibility at North Shore Youth Council and is well known as a positive role model for the youth that utilize the services at the organization. He has successfully managed school work, sports, extracurricular activities and his vast volunteer efforts within the community.

To learn more about North Shore Youth Council, visit https://www.nsyc.com. For more information, please contact Legislator Anker’s office at (631) 854-1600.