Advisory issued: Sixty three beaches closed to bathing

Dr. Gregson Pigott, Commissioner of the Suffolk County Department of Health Services, said that due to the heavy rainfall that occurred recently, the Suffolk County Department of Health Services has issued an advisory against bathing at 63 beaches, including beaches within and adjacent to various north shore embayments (Cold Spring Harbor, Huntington Harbor and Bay, Centerport Harbor, Northport Harbor and Bay, Port Jefferson Harbor Complex, and Stony Brook Harbor), along the northern shoreline of the Great South Bay, Sag Harbor, and those Long Island Sound beaches that are directly impacted by nearby storm water discharges (list attached).

The advisory is based on the potential that bacterial numbers in excess of New York State standards, resulting from the heavy rain, will impact these areas.

The beaches covered by the advisory are located in areas that are heavily influenced by stormwater runoff from the surrounding watersheds and/or adjacent tributaries, and, because of their location in an enclosed embayment, experience limited tidal flushing.

The Department recommends that bathing and other water contact be suspended in affected areas until the waters have been flushed by two successive tidal cycles (at least a 24 hr. period) after the rain has ended. Unless sampling done by the Department finds elevated bacterial numbers persisting beyond the 24-hr period, this advisory will be lifted Wednesday, 6/29/22 7am.

For the latest information on affected beaches, call the Bathing Beach HOTLINE at 631-852-5822, contact the Department’s Office of Ecology at 631-852-5760 M-F, or visit the website link: www.suffolkcountyny.gov/health.

http://www.suffolkcountyny.gov/Departments/HealthServices/EnvironmentalQuality/Ecology/BeachMonitoringProgram.aspx

Interactive map of beach closures/advisories- https://ny.healthinspections.us/ny_beaches/