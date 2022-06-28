Advisory issued: Sixty three beaches closed to bathing

Dr. Gregson Pigott, Commissioner of the Suffolk County Department of Health Services, said that due to the heavy rainfall that occurred recently, the Suffolk County Department of Health Services has issued an advisory against bathing at 63 beaches, including beaches within and adjacent to various north shore embayments (Cold Spring Harbor, Huntington Harbor and Bay, Centerport Harbor, Northport Harbor and Bay, Port Jefferson Harbor Complex, and Stony Brook Harbor), along the northern shoreline of the Great South Bay, Sag Harbor, and those Long Island Sound beaches that are directly impacted by nearby storm water discharges (list attached).

The advisory is based on the potential that bacterial numbers in excess of New York State standards, resulting from the heavy rain, will impact these areas.

The beaches covered by the advisory are located in areas that are heavily influenced by stormwater runoff from the surrounding watersheds and/or adjacent tributaries, and, because of their location in an enclosed embayment, experience limited tidal flushing.

The Department recommends that bathing and other water contact be suspended in affected areas until the waters have been flushed by two successive tidal cycles (at least a 24 hr. period) after the rain has ended.  Unless sampling done by the Department finds elevated bacterial numbers persisting beyond the 24-hr period, this advisory will be lifted Wednesday, 6/29/22 7am.

 For the latest information on affected beaches, call the Bathing Beach HOTLINE at 631-852-5822, contact the Department’s Office of Ecology at 631-852-5760 M-F, or visit the website link: www.suffolkcountyny.gov/health.

Program information –

http://www.suffolkcountyny.gov/Departments/HealthServices/EnvironmentalQuality/Ecology/BeachMonitoringProgram.aspx

Interactive map of beach closures/advisories- https://ny.healthinspections.us/ny_beaches/

Amityville Village Beach Babylon Amityville Advisory Rainfall related
Tanner Park Babylon Copiague Advisory Rainfall related
Venetian Shores Beach Babylon West Babylon Advisory Rainfall related
Sound Beach POA East Brookhaven Sound Beach Advisory Rainfall related
Sound Beach POA West Brookhaven Sound Beach Advisory Rainfall related
Tides Beach Brookhaven Sound Beach Advisory Rainfall related
Beech Road Beach (NSBA) Brookhaven Rocky Point Advisory Rainfall related
Broadway Beach (NSBA) Brookhaven Rocky Point Advisory Rainfall related
Friendship Drive Beach (NSBA) Brookhaven Rocky Point Advisory Rainfall related
Shoreham Village Beach Brookhaven Shoreham Advisory Rainfall related
Shoreham Beach Brookhaven East Shoreham Advisory Rainfall related
Corey Beach Brookhaven Blue Point Advisory Rainfall related
Stony Brook Beach Brookhaven Stony Brook Advisory Rainfall related
Shoreham Shore Club Beach Brookhaven East Shoreham Advisory Rainfall related
Miller Place Park Beach Brookhaven Miller Place Advisory Rainfall related
Scotts Beach Brookhaven Sound Beach Advisory Rainfall related
Woodhull Landing POA Beach Brookhaven Miller Place Advisory Rainfall related
Bayberry Cove Beach Brookhaven Setauket-East Setauket Advisory Rainfall related
Bayview Beach Brookhaven Setauket-East Setauket Advisory Rainfall related
Grantland Beach Brookhaven Setauket-East Setauket Advisory Rainfall related
Indian Field Beach Brookhaven Setauket-East Setauket Advisory Rainfall related
Little Bay Beach Brookhaven Setauket-East Setauket Advisory Rainfall related
Soundview Beach Association Beach Brookhaven Old Field Advisory Rainfall related
Terraces on the Sound Brookhaven Rocky Point Advisory Rainfall related
Havens Beach East Hampton Sag Harbor Advisory Rainfall related
Eagle Dock Community Beach Huntington Cold Spring Harbor Advisory Rainfall related
Cold Spring Harbor Beach Club Beach Huntington Lloyd Harbor Advisory Rainfall related
West Neck Beach Huntington Lloyd Harbor Advisory Rainfall related
Lloyd Neck Bath Club Beach Huntington Lloyd Harbor Advisory Rainfall related
Lloyd Harbor Village Park Beach Huntington Lloyd Harbor Advisory Rainfall related
Gold Star Battalion Park Beach Huntington Huntington Advisory Rainfall related
Head of the Bay Club Beach Huntington Huntington Bay Advisory Rainfall related
Nathan Hale Beach Club Beach Huntington Huntington Bay Advisory Rainfall related
Baycrest Association Beach Huntington Huntington Bay Advisory Rainfall related
Bay Hills Beach Association Huntington Huntington Bay Advisory Rainfall related
Crescent Beach Huntington Huntington Bay Advisory Rainfall related
Knollwood Beach Association Beach Huntington Huntington Advisory Rainfall related
Fleets Cove Beach Huntington Huntington Advisory Rainfall related
Centerport Beach Huntington Centerport Advisory Rainfall related
Huntington Beach Community Association Beach Huntington Centerport Advisory Rainfall related
Centerport Yacht Club Beach Huntington Centerport Advisory Rainfall related
Steers Beach Huntington Northport Advisory Rainfall related
Asharoken Beach Huntington Asharoken Advisory Rainfall related
Hobart Beach Huntington Northport Advisory Rainfall related
Crab Meadow Beach Huntington Northport Advisory Rainfall related
Wincoma Association Beach Huntington Huntington Bay Advisory Rainfall related
Valley Grove Beach Huntington Eatons Neck Advisory Rainfall related
Prices Bend Beach Huntington Eatons Neck Advisory Rainfall related
West Islip Beach Islip West Islip Advisory Rainfall related
Benjamins Beach Islip Bay Shore Advisory Rainfall related
Islip Beach Islip Islip Advisory Rainfall related
East Islip Beach Islip East Islip Advisory Rainfall related
West Oaks Recreation Club Beach Islip West Sayville Advisory Rainfall related
Brightwaters Village Beach Islip Brightwaters Advisory Rainfall related
Bayport Beach Islip Bayport Advisory Rainfall related
Sayville Marina Park Beach Islip Sayville Advisory Rainfall related
Bayberry Beach & Tennis Club Beach Islip Islip Advisory Rainfall related
Ronkonkoma Beach (Town of Islip) Islip Ronkonkoma Advisory Rainfall related
Callahans Beach Smithtown Northport Advisory Rainfall related
Short Beach Smithtown Nissequogue Advisory Rainfall related
Nissequogue Point Beach Smithtown Nissequogue Advisory Rainfall related
Long Beach Smithtown Nissequogue Advisory Rainfall related
Schubert Beach Smithtown Nissequogue Advisory Rainfall related

 

