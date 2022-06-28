Advisory issued: Sixty three beaches closed to bathing
Dr. Gregson Pigott, Commissioner of the Suffolk County Department of Health Services, said that due to the heavy rainfall that occurred recently, the Suffolk County Department of Health Services has issued an advisory against bathing at 63 beaches, including beaches within and adjacent to various north shore embayments (Cold Spring Harbor, Huntington Harbor and Bay, Centerport Harbor, Northport Harbor and Bay, Port Jefferson Harbor Complex, and Stony Brook Harbor), along the northern shoreline of the Great South Bay, Sag Harbor, and those Long Island Sound beaches that are directly impacted by nearby storm water discharges (list attached).
The advisory is based on the potential that bacterial numbers in excess of New York State standards, resulting from the heavy rain, will impact these areas.
The beaches covered by the advisory are located in areas that are heavily influenced by stormwater runoff from the surrounding watersheds and/or adjacent tributaries, and, because of their location in an enclosed embayment, experience limited tidal flushing.
The Department recommends that bathing and other water contact be suspended in affected areas until the waters have been flushed by two successive tidal cycles (at least a 24 hr. period) after the rain has ended. Unless sampling done by the Department finds elevated bacterial numbers persisting beyond the 24-hr period, this advisory will be lifted Wednesday, 6/29/22 7am.
For the latest information on affected beaches, call the Bathing Beach HOTLINE at 631-852-5822, contact the Department’s Office of Ecology at 631-852-5760 M-F, or visit the website link: www.suffolkcountyny.gov/health.
Program information –
http://www.suffolkcountyny.gov/Departments/HealthServices/EnvironmentalQuality/Ecology/BeachMonitoringProgram.aspx
Interactive map of beach closures/advisories- https://ny.healthinspections.us/ny_beaches/
|Amityville Village Beach
|Babylon
|Amityville
|Advisory
|Rainfall related
|Tanner Park
|Babylon
|Copiague
|Advisory
|Rainfall related
|Venetian Shores Beach
|Babylon
|West Babylon
|Advisory
|Rainfall related
|Sound Beach POA East
|Brookhaven
|Sound Beach
|Advisory
|Rainfall related
|Sound Beach POA West
|Brookhaven
|Sound Beach
|Advisory
|Rainfall related
|Tides Beach
|Brookhaven
|Sound Beach
|Advisory
|Rainfall related
|Beech Road Beach (NSBA)
|Brookhaven
|Rocky Point
|Advisory
|Rainfall related
|Broadway Beach (NSBA)
|Brookhaven
|Rocky Point
|Advisory
|Rainfall related
|Friendship Drive Beach (NSBA)
|Brookhaven
|Rocky Point
|Advisory
|Rainfall related
|Shoreham Village Beach
|Brookhaven
|Shoreham
|Advisory
|Rainfall related
|Shoreham Beach
|Brookhaven
|East Shoreham
|Advisory
|Rainfall related
|Corey Beach
|Brookhaven
|Blue Point
|Advisory
|Rainfall related
|Stony Brook Beach
|Brookhaven
|Stony Brook
|Advisory
|Rainfall related
|Shoreham Shore Club Beach
|Brookhaven
|East Shoreham
|Advisory
|Rainfall related
|Miller Place Park Beach
|Brookhaven
|Miller Place
|Advisory
|Rainfall related
|Scotts Beach
|Brookhaven
|Sound Beach
|Advisory
|Rainfall related
|Woodhull Landing POA Beach
|Brookhaven
|Miller Place
|Advisory
|Rainfall related
|Bayberry Cove Beach
|Brookhaven
|Setauket-East Setauket
|Advisory
|Rainfall related
|Bayview Beach
|Brookhaven
|Setauket-East Setauket
|Advisory
|Rainfall related
|Grantland Beach
|Brookhaven
|Setauket-East Setauket
|Advisory
|Rainfall related
|Indian Field Beach
|Brookhaven
|Setauket-East Setauket
|Advisory
|Rainfall related
|Little Bay Beach
|Brookhaven
|Setauket-East Setauket
|Advisory
|Rainfall related
|Soundview Beach Association Beach
|Brookhaven
|Old Field
|Advisory
|Rainfall related
|Terraces on the Sound
|Brookhaven
|Rocky Point
|Advisory
|Rainfall related
|Havens Beach
|East Hampton
|Sag Harbor
|Advisory
|Rainfall related
|Eagle Dock Community Beach
|Huntington
|Cold Spring Harbor
|Advisory
|Rainfall related
|Cold Spring Harbor Beach Club Beach
|Huntington
|Lloyd Harbor
|Advisory
|Rainfall related
|West Neck Beach
|Huntington
|Lloyd Harbor
|Advisory
|Rainfall related
|Lloyd Neck Bath Club Beach
|Huntington
|Lloyd Harbor
|Advisory
|Rainfall related
|Lloyd Harbor Village Park Beach
|Huntington
|Lloyd Harbor
|Advisory
|Rainfall related
|Gold Star Battalion Park Beach
|Huntington
|Huntington
|Advisory
|Rainfall related
|Head of the Bay Club Beach
|Huntington
|Huntington Bay
|Advisory
|Rainfall related
|Nathan Hale Beach Club Beach
|Huntington
|Huntington Bay
|Advisory
|Rainfall related
|Baycrest Association Beach
|Huntington
|Huntington Bay
|Advisory
|Rainfall related
|Bay Hills Beach Association
|Huntington
|Huntington Bay
|Advisory
|Rainfall related
|Crescent Beach
|Huntington
|Huntington Bay
|Advisory
|Rainfall related
|Knollwood Beach Association Beach
|Huntington
|Huntington
|Advisory
|Rainfall related
|Fleets Cove Beach
|Huntington
|Huntington
|Advisory
|Rainfall related
|Centerport Beach
|Huntington
|Centerport
|Advisory
|Rainfall related
|Huntington Beach Community Association Beach
|Huntington
|Centerport
|Advisory
|Rainfall related
|Centerport Yacht Club Beach
|Huntington
|Centerport
|Advisory
|Rainfall related
|Steers Beach
|Huntington
|Northport
|Advisory
|Rainfall related
|Asharoken Beach
|Huntington
|Asharoken
|Advisory
|Rainfall related
|Hobart Beach
|Huntington
|Northport
|Advisory
|Rainfall related
|Crab Meadow Beach
|Huntington
|Northport
|Advisory
|Rainfall related
|Wincoma Association Beach
|Huntington
|Huntington Bay
|Advisory
|Rainfall related
|Valley Grove Beach
|Huntington
|Eatons Neck
|Advisory
|Rainfall related
|Prices Bend Beach
|Huntington
|Eatons Neck
|Advisory
|Rainfall related
|West Islip Beach
|Islip
|West Islip
|Advisory
|Rainfall related
|Benjamins Beach
|Islip
|Bay Shore
|Advisory
|Rainfall related
|Islip Beach
|Islip
|Islip
|Advisory
|Rainfall related
|East Islip Beach
|Islip
|East Islip
|Advisory
|Rainfall related
|West Oaks Recreation Club Beach
|Islip
|West Sayville
|Advisory
|Rainfall related
|Brightwaters Village Beach
|Islip
|Brightwaters
|Advisory
|Rainfall related
|Bayport Beach
|Islip
|Bayport
|Advisory
|Rainfall related
|Sayville Marina Park Beach
|Islip
|Sayville
|Advisory
|Rainfall related
|Bayberry Beach & Tennis Club Beach
|Islip
|Islip
|Advisory
|Rainfall related
|Ronkonkoma Beach (Town of Islip)
|Islip
|Ronkonkoma
|Advisory
|Rainfall related
|Callahans Beach
|Smithtown
|Northport
|Advisory
|Rainfall related
|Short Beach
|Smithtown
|Nissequogue
|Advisory
|Rainfall related
|Nissequogue Point Beach
|Smithtown
|Nissequogue
|Advisory
|Rainfall related
|Long Beach
|Smithtown
|Nissequogue
|Advisory
|Rainfall related
|Schubert Beach
|Smithtown
|Nissequogue
|Advisory
|Rainfall related