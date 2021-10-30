Leg. Nick Caracappa delivers school supply donations to Middle Country School District

Suffolk County Legislator Nick Caracappa (Fourth District) recently visited Eugene Auer Elementary School in Lake Grove, a school supply collection site for Middle Country Central School District. Moira Kochis, the District’s donation coordinator, arranged to meet with Caracappa to accept a large array of school supplies collected from his drive this past August.

“On behalf of the MCCSD Social Work Department, thank for your donations of school supplies,” said Ms. Kochis. “We greatly appreciate Legislator Caracappa’s generosity and thoughtfulness. We will put the supplies to good use for our families.”

“It was a pleasure meeting Moira and presenting the school supplies so generously donated to my office by our residents, particularly Niko Gentile, a local Boy Scout who collected items to donate as part of a badge project. This allowed me to share with Ms. Kochis, who in turn will distribute to students in need. I’m grateful to represent such a great community that’s always willing to step up and help,” said Leg. Caracappa.