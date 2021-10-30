Call to Artists: Bold Movements exhibit heads to Huntington Arts Council

The Huntington Arts Council seeks artists for its exciting new juried exhibit, Bold Movements.

Juried by Andrea Cote, the show will be on view at the HAC’s Main Street Gallery, 213 Main St., Huntington from Feb. 4 to March 12, 2022.

From action-painting to collective manifestos, “Bold Movements” make their mark in space and time. Whether made with confidence or vulnerability, artists who are courageous in their work take creative risks and walk on the edge of what could be possible. Artists and collaborators are encouraged to submit work in all artistic mediums and disciplines including visual arts, video & animation, dance, and music.