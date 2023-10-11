Kids Korner: Oct. 12 to Oct. 19, 2023

PROGRAMS

Pumpkin Fun

Benner’s Farm, 56 Gnarled Hollow Road, E. Setauket continues its children’s workshops with Pumpkin Fun on Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to noon. Try some pumpkins practically every way. Decorate them, eat them, play pumpkin games and help carve them. Children will leave with a decorated pumpkin. $55 per child. To register, call 631-689-8172 or visit www.bennersfarm.com.

Tails, Trails and Treats

Join Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown for Tails, Trails, and Treats, a fun Halloween afternoon for children ages 2 to 7 years old, on Oct. 14 from 1 to 4 p.m. Kids can enjoy close encounters with animals, a ghostly garden, games, and a special puppet enchanted trail. Rain date is Oct. 15. Tickets are $15 per child, $5 adults at www.sweetbriarnc.org. 631-979-6344

Story & Craft with Nana Carol

The Next Chapter bookstore, 204 New York Avenue Huntington hosts A Story and Craft event with Nana Carol on Mondays including Oct. 16 and Oct. 23 at 10:30 a.m. No registration required. Appropriate for ages 0-4 (sometimes older siblings join as well). 631-482-5008

Halloween!

Sunken Meadow State Park, Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park presents a Tiny Tots program titled Halloween! on Oct. 19 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Children ages 3 to 5 with a caregiver will enjoy short walks, story time, animal visitors and a craft. $4 per child. Reservations taken on eventbrite.com.

Skull Scavenger Hunt

In anticipation of Halloween, the Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor presents a Skull Scavenger Hunt now through Oct. 22. Hunt for papier-mache skulls around the museum in this seasonal, spooky scavenger hunt. Find them all and win a prize! Free with admission. Members free. No registration needed. Gallery hours are Thursday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 631-367-3418.

THEATER

‘The Wizard of Oz’

Children’s theater continues at the John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport with The Wizard of Oz from Sept. 30 to Oct. 29. After a tornado whisks her away to the magical land of Oz, Dorothy Gale teams up with a Scarecrow, a Tin Woodsman, and a Cowardly Lion to find the mighty Wizard of Oz who can send her home. All seats are $20. To order, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘A Kooky Spooky Halloween’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson presents A Kooky Spooky Halloween, a merry musical about a ghost who’s afraid of the dark, from Oct. 7 to 21. Recently graduated spirit Abner Perkins is assigned to the Aberdeen Boarding House — known for its spectral sightings and terrific toast. Here, Abner finds himself cast into a company of its wacky residents. When his secret is revealed, he is forced to leave his haunted home and set-off on a quest with his newly found friends. All tickets are $12. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com. See review on page B26.

A Halloween Princess Party

You are invited to a special Halloween Princess Party at the Smithtown Performing Arts Center, 2 E. Main St., Smithtown Performances will be held on Oct. 21 at 2 p.m., Oct. 22 at 11 a.m., Oct. 28 at 2 p.m. and Oct. 29 at 11 a.m. Learn about Halloween traditions from different kingdoms and meet new friends. Be sure to wear your best princess attire OR your Halloween costume — this non-scary experience is a royal trick-or-treat! *Please note that this is a theatrical experience and all children must be accompanied by an adult. Tickets are $16 per person. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org or call 1-800-595-4849.

FILM

‘Hocus Pocus’

Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington continues its Cinema for Kids! series with a screening of Hocus Pocus on Oct. 15 at noon. After moving to Salem, Mass., teenager Max, his sister Dani and their new friend, Allison accidentally free a coven of evil witches who used to live in the house. Now, with the help of a magical cat, the kids must steal the witches’ book of spells to stop them from becoming immortal. Rated PG. Tickets are $12, $5 children 12 and under. www.cinemaartscentre.org.