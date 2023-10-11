Port Jefferson man sentenced to 23 years to life for murder

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on Oct, 11 that Alejandro Vargas-Diaz, 41, of Port Jefferson, was sentenced to 23 years to life in prison plus five years of post-release supervision after pleading guilty in July to Murder in the Second Degree and other related charges, for the 2018 fatal shooting of 27-year-old Albert Luis Rodriguez-Lopez.

“This sentence should be a warning to all those who think they could escape responsibility for murder simply by fleeing the jurisdiction,” said District Attorney Tierney. “Law enforcement in Suffolk County does not forget. Your crimes will catch up to you and you will be held responsible for your actions. This defendant’s prison sentence attests to that.”

According to court documents and the defendant’s statements during his guilty plea allocution, on July 22, 2018, Vargas-Diaz and the victim got into an argument inside a pool hall in Port Jefferson. During the argument, the victim punched Vargas-Diaz in the face, knocking him to the ground. A short time later, Vargas-Diaz ambushed the victim inside the pool hall, and shot the victim in the back, neck, and shoulder. The victim, a father of three and resident of Selden, died at the scene. Vargas-Diaz immediately fled and absconded from New York state.