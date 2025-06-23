Kings Park man arrested for stalking Suffolk County legislator

Suffolk County Police arrested a Kings Park man on June 23 for stalking a Suffolk County legislator outside of his home last week.

Legislator Robert Trotta reported to police that between June 16 and June 18 a white 1989 Chevrolet pickup truck parked in the driveway of his Northport home on more than one occasion and revved its engine to intimidate him and his family. The incident was reported to police on June 19.

Following an investigation by Major Case Unit detectives, Joshua Smith was arrested today on Indian Head Road in Kings Park at approximately 5:45 p.m. Smith, 47, of Burr Ave., was charged with Stalking 4th Degree, a misdemeanor. He was released on a Desk Appearance Ticket and is scheduled to appear at First District Court in Central Islip on a later date.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Major Case Unit detectives at 631-852-6555.