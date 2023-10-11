Times … and dates: October 12 to October 19, 2023

Thursday 12

Cirque Italia in Lake Grove

Cirque Italia opens under the white and blue big top tent at the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove tonight at 7:30 and runs through Oct. 15. The show takes place weekdays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. This high-octane show features master jugglers, low wire fanatics, dazzling contortion, wild trampoline antics, and even a wheel of death! Suitable for all ages. For tickets and more information, visit the box office on site or go to www.cirqueitalia.com.

Friday 13

Cirque Italia in Lake Grove

See Oct. 12 listing.

Grounds and Sounds Concert

Grounds and Sounds Cafe at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 380 Nicolls Road, E. Setauket will host a concert featuring singer-songwriter Caroline Doctorow with musical guest Russ Seeger with doors open and sign-up for open mic at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person, available in advance at www.groundsandsounds.org or at the door. 631-751-0297.

Saturday 14

Cirque Italia in Lake Grove

See Oct. 12 listing.

Outdoor Country Auction

Going once, going twice, sold! The Historical Society of Greater Port Jefferson will hold its 35th annual outdoor Country Auction on the grounds of the Mather House Museum, 115 Prospect St., Port Jefferson at 9:30 a.m. with a preview at 9 a.m. Items this year include 1870s corner cupboard w/key, framed paintings and prints, hand blown green glass bowl, trunks, clocks, art glass, linens, silk scarf collection, baskets, fossils, quilts, garden items, antique iron French bulldog, 1940s croquet set, children’s toys, lamps, vintage brass calculator, marble and brass desk set, and many more unique items. Free parking at school parking lot on High Street. Lunch available for purchase. Rain or shine. 631-473-2665, www.portjeffhistorical.org

Fall Bazaar

St. James Episcopal Church, 490 North Country Road, St. James will hold its annual Fall Bazaar from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with vendors, raffle baskets, bakery items, children’s games and crafts and more. 631-584-5560

Fall Family Festival

Sunshine Prevention Center, 468 Boyle Road, Selden will host its 1st annual Fall Family Festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with vendor tables—crafts, business and agency exhibitors, fun activities, including bouncy houses, raffles and silent auction items—all in the name of “fun for a cause.” Rain date is Oct. 15. 631-476-3099

Latin Heritage Festival

In celebration of Latin Heritage Month, the Art League of Long Island, 107 Deer Park Road, Dix Hills hosts the 2nd annual LatinX Heritage Festival from 10 am. to 5 p.m. Enjoy a gallery show featuring NY Latinx Artists, a panel talk with Latinx Leaders, multicultural vendor market and live entertainment. 631-462-5400

Christmas in October Craft Fair

The annual Christmas in October Village Craft Fair will be held on the grounds of the Smithtown Historical Society, 239 E. Main St., Smithtown from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Featuring over 100d craft vendors, live music, food trucks, pumpkins, mums, hot cider and donuts. Free admission. Rain date is Oct. 21. 631-846-1459

Miller Place Country Fair

The Miller Place-Mount Sinai Historical Society will host its annual Country Fair on the grounds of the William Miller House, 75 North Country Road Miller Place today and Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This fun event will feature historic re-enactments , live music, historic walking tours, a traveling wilderness, museum, and more. $10 donation includes a tour of the historic William Miller House (c. 1720). Call 631-476-5742 or visit www.mpmshistoricalsociety.org.

St. Thomas Car Show & Fall Fair

St. Thomas of Canterbury Church, 29 Brooksite Drive, Smithtown presents its annual St. Tom’s Car Show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will also feature a Fall Fair with vendors, basket raffles, food, pumpkin patch and music from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free admission. 631-265-4520

Fall Harvest Festival – This event has been postponed to Oct 28

Join the Church on the Sound, 335 Oxhead Road, Stony Brook for its annual Fall Harvest Festival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lots of activities for the whole family! Free. Call 631-941-4100.

All Souls Poetry Reading

The Second Saturdays poetry series returns to All Souls Church in Stony Brook via Zoom from 11 a.m. to noon. Featured poet will be Herb Wahlsteen followed by an open reading. All are welcome to read one of their own poems. For more information, please call 631-655-7798. Participants can access the program through the All Souls website.

Health and Wellness Fair

The Town of Brookhaven will sponsor a Health and Wellness Fair at Brookhaven Town Hall, 1 Independence Hill, Farmingville from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The fair will feature representatives from the healthcare industry who will provide valuable information about health insurance, healthcare law and health services available to Brookhaven Town residents. Free. 631-451-TOWN

Vintage European Car Show

Stony Brook Community Church, 216 Christian Ave., Stony Brook hosts the 18th annual Vintage European Sports Car & Motorcycle Display on the front lawn from noon to 4 p.m. with music by The Barking Men and homemade baked goods, pies and mums for sale. Free admission. Rain date is Oct. 15. 516-639-4308

CommUniversity Day

Rescheduled from Sept. 23. Enjoy a festival of fun and discovery for all ages at Stony Brook University’s annual CommUniversity Day at the Academic Mall from noon to 4 p.m. with health screenings, Teddy Bear Clinic, fun crafts, duck race, food court, community art projects, giveaways and much more. Free admission. Held rain or shine. www.stonybrook.edu/CommUniversity

Harvest Days on the Farm

Benner’s Farm, 56 Gnarled Hollow Road, E. Setauket invites the community to its Harvest Days on the Farm weekend today and Oct. 15 from noon to 4 p.m. with hay rides, pumpkin picking, pumpkin painting, visits with the farm animals, live music, the Big Swing and children’s acitivities. $10 adults, $8 children and seniors. 631-689-8172

Tesla Expo

Join the Tesla Science Center, 5 Randall Road, Shoreham for a Tesla Expo from 3 to 9 p.m. A celebration of Nikola Tesla’s life, works, and enduring legacy, the event will delve into the fascinating world of this remarkable innovator and inspire the future generations with exciting exhibits, performances, and presentations. The evening will be topped with a dramatic drone light show dedicated to Nikola Tesla and Wardenclyffe. For ticket information, visit www.teslasciencecenter.org.

Old Burying Ground tour

Join the Huntington Historical Society for an Old Burying Ground walking tour at 4 p.m. Established soon after the Town’s 1653 founding, Huntington’s earliest public burying ground features stunning folk art and beautiful epitaphs honoring Huntington’s residents and rich history. Tour begins at the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Building, 228 Main St., Huntington .Tickets are $15 adults, $5 children. For reservations, visit www.huntingtonhistoricalsociety.org.

Book signing with Dee Snider

The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame, 97 Main St., Stony Brook welcomes Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider for a book signing event at 6 p.m. Snider will sign copies of his new book Frats. The book will be on sale at the event. Regular admission prices apply; meet Dee as part of your admission. Enjoy viewing the Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame exhibits throughout the day. 631-689-5888

A Night of Laughs

In partnership with Governor’s Comedy Clubs, the Smithtown Performing Arts Center, 2 E. Main St. Smithtown will present a Godfathers of Italian Comedy Night at 8 p.m. Featuring stand-ups Elyse DeLucci, Joe Moffa, Debbie D’Amore and Tony Dabas. $45 per person includes two drinks. www.smithtownpac.org

Sunday 15

Cirque Italia in Lake Grove

See Oct. 12 listing.

Miller Place Country Fair

See Oct. 14 listing.

Harvest Days on the Farm

See Oct. 14 listing.

Oktoberfest 5k Run/Walk

Join the Stony Brook Rotary for its annual Oktoberfest 5k Run/Walk at The Bench Bar & Grill, 1095 Route 25A, Stony Brook at 10 a.m. Registration at 8:30 a.m. German beers, food, live music by Alternate Fred and fun for all ages to follow. To sign up, visit www.thebenchbar.com.

Still Cruisin’ Car Club Show

AMVETS Post 48, 660 Hawkins Ave., Lake Ronkonkoma hosts the Still Cruisin’ 1st annual Fall Car Show on Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vintage car show benefitting the AMVETS with a slow drag, muffler rap, and more. Donations accepted. Rain date Oct. 22. 631-732-1231

Penn Fabricators Car Show

Penn Fabricators presents its annual judged Let the Good Times Roll car show at 30 Platinum Court in Medford from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Co-hosted by The Fabulous 50s & 60s, the event will feature vendors, raffles, and music. Rain date is Oct. 22. $20 per vehicle, $5 for spectators. 631-484-2807

Caumsett Hike

Join the staff at Caumsett State Historic Park Preserve, 25 Lloyd Harbor Road, Huntington for a Seashore Circular hike from 9:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Walk through fields and woods on your way to Caumsett’s seashore, aabout 4.5 miles, bring drinking water. Adult program. $4 per person. Advance reservations required by calling 631-423- 1770.

House Tour & Antique Car Show

Step back in time with the Lake Ronkonkoma Historical Society as they present an Antique Car Show and a tour of the Fitz-Greene Hallock Homestead, 2869 Pond Road, Lake Ronkonkoma from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a 50/50 raffle and basket auction. $5 donation. 631-588-7599

Family Fun Fall Festival

Suffolk Y-JCCC, 74 Hauppauge Road, Commack will hold their annual fall festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Enjoy a petting zoo, inflatables, pumpkin picking and decorating, mini golf, climbing wall, arts and crafts, face painting and much more. $10 suggested donation. 631-462-9800

Huntington Apple Festival

The annual Apple Festival is back on the grounds of the Dr. Daniel Kissam House, 434 Park Ave., Huntington from noon to 4 p.m., courtesy of the Huntington Historical Society. Enjoy traditional games, seasonal crafts, live music, fall foods, house tours and historical demonstrations by costumed interpreters. The Museum Shop will also be open. Free admission. 631-427-7045

Fall Muster at the Arsenal

The Huntington Militia will present a Fall Muster at the Huntington Arsenal, 425 Park Avenue, Huntington during the Huntington Apple Festival from noon to 4 p.m. See history come to life as the militia recreates a typical 1775 militia muster at the Arsenal and Village Green. See musket and cannon firings, 18th century crafts, trades, music and cooking. Free. 631-223-8017

Irish Tea Auction and Raffle

The Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians Division 8/9 invites the community to their 12th annual Irish Tea Auction and Raffle at 2 p.m. at the AOH Division Hall, 80 Magnolia Drive, Selden. Please wear your prettiest hat and bring your favorite tea cup. $20 per person. For tickets, call 631-698-4940.

Fall Rummage Sale

Sisterhood of Temple Beth El, 660 Park Ave., Huntington will hold a Fall Rummage Sale today from 2 to 5 p.m. and Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Bag Day – Everything you can fit in one of supplied bags for $10) featuring clothing, linens/towels, jewelry, small household goods, tools, toys, art, and more. 631-421-5835 x200 | www.tbeli.org

Italian Heritage Lecture

As part of its Living History Series, Celebrate St. James will present a lecture on Italian Heritage with David Setteducati at the former Calderone Theater, 176 Second St., St. James from 2 to 4 p.m. Celebrate Italian heritage with a musical and visual journey. Tickets are $25, $20 members at www.celebratestjames.org. 631-984-0201

Ridotto Concert

Huntington Jewish Center, 510 Park Ave., Huntington hosts a Ridotto concert titled Mozart and Brahms. The Ensemble of the Jeunes Virtuoses de New York performs Brahms’ magnificent Sextet Op. 18 and Mozart’s Quintet for Strings No.3 KV 515, in this season’s opening concert. Tickets are $35 adults $30 seniors, $25 members, $12 students. For reservations, call 631-385-0373 or email [email protected].

Sunday Street Concert

WUSB-FM’s Sunday Street concert series continues at the Long Island Museum, 1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook with The Songs of Jimmy Webb in the Carriage Museum’s Gillespie Room at 5 p.m. Featuring: Gene Casey, Caroline Doctorow, Andrew & Cole Fortier, Delaney Hafener, Claudia Jacobs, Brian Kachejian, Ray Lambiase, Pete Mancini, and Tom Moranvening. Tickets are $20 in advance at www.sundaystreet.org or $25 at the door (cash only).

Paranormal Tour at Sweetbriar

Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown hosts a Paranormal Tour with a ghost hunt and owl encounter from 6 to 9 p.m. Demonstrations will include a quick introduction to our team followed by a rotation of stations learning different types of theories, how to use equipment, a paranormal investigation on the property, and a raffle. Cost $60 per person. Participation is limited to 13 and older. Register at www.sweetbriarncorg.

Monday 16

TVHS October Lecture

Three Village Historical Society continues its lecture series at the Setauket Neighborhood House, 95 Main St., Setauket at 7 p.m. with Our Island’s Story: The Natural History of Long Island with Dr. Tara Rider. This talk will discuss the features that make Long Island’s geology distinctive and have shaped the peoples who have inhabited this island. From salt marshes and cranberry bogs to hardwood forests and the Hempstead Plains, our Island has been continuously being reshaped and the landscape influences our society today. Free and open to all. To register, visit www.tvhs.org/lecture-series. 631-751-3730

Sound Beach Civic Meeting

The Sound Beach Civic Association will hold a Meet the Candidates Night at the Sound Beach Firehouse, 152 Sound Beach Blvd., Sound Beach at 7:30 p.m. Invited are candidates for Suffolk County Executive, Town of Brookhaven Supervisor, and TOB Highway Superintendent. For more information call 631-744-6952.

Adele tribute concert

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport continues its Special Events series with an Absolute Adele Tribute at 8 p.m. Jennifer Cella delivers a stunningly accurate portrayal of the British songstress and pop icon, and only sings her songs but talks to the audience, explains the origins and backstories to the songs, just as Adele interacts with her audiences at her concerts. Tickets are $45. 631-261-2900, www.engemantheater.com.

Tuesday 17

NSJC Social Club event

North Shore Jewish Center Social Club, 385 Old Town Road, Port Jefferson Station invites the community to a concert by Joe DePiola featuring selections of cabaret music. in the Social Hall at 11 a.m. Expect to dance. Bagels, cream cheese and coffee will be served. $5 per person, $4 members. 631-928-3737

Volunteer Fair

Comsewogue Public Library, 170 Terryville Road, Port Jefferson Station hosts a Volunteer Fair from 4 to 6 p.m. Drop in to meet representatives from different organizations who will discuss local volunteer opportunities for a variety of ages. No registration required 631-928-1212.

The Travel Presentation Club

The Travel Presentation Club will meet at Emma S. Clark Memorial Library, 120 Main St., Setauket at 7 p.m. John Colatosti will make a presentation entitled “Travel around the world in 80 days.” All are welcome. Please contact [email protected] for further information.

Wednesday 18

Cruise Night at The Shoppes

Cruise Nights are back at The Shoppes at East Wind, 5768 Route 25A, Wading River from 5 to 9 p.m. every Wednesday through Oct. 25. Check out the fine array of classic and coveted automobiles from car enthusiasts from across Long Island in The Shoppes parking lot. 631-929-3500

Gathering Time in Concert CAC

Fock-rock harmony trio Gathering Time is the featured act during the monthly Hard Luck Café concert series at the Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Avenue, Huntington in the Cinema’s Sky Room from 7 to 10 p.m. Co-presented with the Folk Music Society, an open mic, for which sign-up is at 6:30 p.m., precedes the concert. Tickets are $20, $15 members at www.cinemaartscentre.org.

Thursday 19

Garden Club Flower Show

Harborfields Public Library, 31 Broadway, Greenlawn will host the Centerport Garden Club’s Small Standard Flower Show “Bewitched” to celebrate the season today from 2 to 8 p.m. and Oct. 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Suggested donation is $5. 516-527-0517

Film

‘Between the Rains’

The Port Jefferson Documentary Series continues with a screening of Between the Rains at John F. Kennedy Middle School, 200 Jayne Blvd., Port Jefferson Station on Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. Documenting the Turkana-Ngaremara community as they contend with prolonged drought, this visually stunning coming-of-age story follows a young, orphaned man’s journey to adapt to radically changing climate conditions in Northern Kenya. Followed by a Q&A with guest speakers Andrew Harrison Brown via Zoom and Dr. Dino Martins, CEO of the Turkana Basin Institute in person. Tickets are $10 at the door (cash only) or at www.portjeffersondocumentaryseries.com.

Theater

‘(Mostly) True Things’

The Performing Arts Studio, 224 E. Main St, Port Jefferson presents (Mostly) True Things, a game wrapped in a storytelling show that features true stories and a game at 7 p.m. Storytellers will include Gary Rosen, Gloria Rosen, Gregory Cave, and Jude Treder-Wolff. Tickets are $20 online at www.eventbrite.com or $25 at the door (cash only). Complete information about the show is available at www.mostlytruethings.com.

‘The Prom’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson kicks off its 53rd season with The Prom from Sept. 16 to Oct. 21. As the lights dim on four fading Broadway stars, they wildly seek the spotlight. Courting the controversy surrounding a small-town Indiana prom, the quartet invades a community that wants to keep the party straight. Tickets are $40 adults, $32 seniors, $20 students, $20 children ages 5 to 12. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘Rent’

Smithtown Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. Main St., Smithtown presents Jonathan Larson’s Rent from Sept. 16 to Oct. 22. Based loosely on Puccini’s La Boheme, the groundbreaking musical follows a year in the life of a group of impoverished young artists and musicians — Roger, Mimi, Tom, Angel, Maureen, Joanne, Benny and Mark — struggling to survive and create in New York’s Lower East Side, under the shadow of HIV/AIDS. Tickets are $35 adults, $32 seniors, $28 students. To order, call 800-595-4849 or visit www.smithtownpac.org.

‘Beautiful’

Main stage theater continues at the John W. Engeman Theater with Beautiful: The Carole King Musical now extended to Nov. 5. From the chart-topping hits she wrote for the biggest acts in music to her own life-changing success with Tapestry, the show takes you back to where it all began–and takes you on the ride of a lifetime. Featuring such unforgettable classics as “You’ve Got a Friend,” “One Fine Day,” “So Far Away,” and many more. This Tony® and Grammy® Award-winning show is filled with the songs you remember and a story you’ll never forget. Tickets start at $80. To order, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘Antigone Now: A Short Drama’

The Theatres at Suffolk County Community College present Antigone Now: A Short Drama by Melissa Cooper in Theatre 119, Islip Arts Building Suffolk County Community College, 533 College Road, Selden on Oct. 5, 6, 7, 12, 13, 14 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 8 and 15 at 2 p.m. In the midst of a bombed-out city still feeling the aftershocks of war, the rebellious and intense Antigone defies her uncle to bury her disgraced brother. This contemporary response to the myth of Antigone brings powerful, modern prose to an ancient and universal story. *Mature Content General admission: $15, veterans and students 16 years of age or younger $10. For tickets call 631-451-4163. See review on page B13.

‘An Inspector Calls’

Minstrel Players, Houghton Hall, Trinity Episcopal Church, 130 Main St., Northport presents J.B. Priestley’s An Inspector Calls from Oct. 14 to 22. Tickets are $20 adults, $15 seniors and students. To order, call 516-361-7232 or email [email protected].

Class Reunions

•Save the date! Port Jefferson High School Class of 1964 will hold its 60th reunion at the Meadow Club, 1147 Route 112, Port Jefferson Station on Oct. 17, 2024. For more information, email Mike Whelen at [email protected].