Kids Korner: February 22 to 29, 2024

PROGRAMS

Winter Break Fun at the TVHS

Located at 93 North Country Road, Setauket, the Three Village Historical Society offers several mid-winter break drop-in activities for families with young children including Story Time with the SPIES! on Feb. 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Write and decode secret messages, make a tricorn hat and get creative with Revolutionary War coloring pages. On Friday, Feb. 23 the Society will offer a fun game of Farming BINGO from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Learn about what animals would have been in an 1800s barn and what food would be grown on Long Island farms. The above events are free but donations are welcome. No registration necessary. For more information, call 631-751-3730 or visit www.tvhs.org.

From Sea Chanteys to Hip Hop

Join the Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor for From Sea Shanteys to Hip Hop on Feb. 22 at noon and again at 2 p.m. For Black History Month, the museum is celebrating the remarkable contributions made by African American whalers to the music sailors sang at sea! Explore the rich traditions of West African music found in sea chanteys, Jazz, and Hip Hop. Create your own sistrum — a traditional rattle using shells. Admission fee plus $10 participant, $5 members.​ ​No registration needed. 631-367-3418

Crafternoon at the Library

Looking for something to do during Winter Break? Emma Clark Library, 120 Main St., Setauket hosts a Crafternoon on Feb. 22. Stop by anytime between 2 and 4 p.m. to create a work of art out of upcycled materials and make your own masterpiece. The possibilities are endless…what will you make? No need to register. For ages 3 to 12 years old (supervision may be needed). Open to all. 631-941-4080

February Break at the Hatchery

Join Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery, 1660 Route 25A, Cold Spring Harbor on Feb. 22 for a Live Animal Encounter at 2 p.m. Learn about the Hatchery’s reptiles and amphibians. On Feb. 23 join the Hatchery for Slimy Science from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Learn why slime is important to animals while making your own gooey slime. Activities are free with paid admission of $7 adults, $6 seniors, $5 children ages 3 to 12. No reservations required. For a full schedule and times of events, visit www.cshfishhatchery.org. 516-692-6768

Story & Craft with Nana Carol

The Next Chapter bookstore, 204 New York Avenue Huntington hosts a Story and Craft event with Nana Carol on Feb. 26 at 10:30 a.m. No registration required. Appropriate for ages 0-4 (sometimes older siblings join as well). 631-482-5008

Teen Creators Comic Club

Calling the next-gen of content creators! The Long Island Museum, 1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook presents a Teen Creators Comic Club series on Feb. 27, March 5, 12, 19, 26 and April 2 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Students will learn about the art of creating comics by exploring overall concept, character development, setting, and storyline. Drawing skills will be developed, or started from scratch, as students work on backgrounds, faces, and figures in motion and leave with their own comic creation. Fee is $110. To register, visit www.longislandmuseum.org. 631-751-0066, ext. 214

First Steps Into Nature

Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown presents First Steps Into Nature: Fun with Feathers on Feb. 29 at 9:30 a.m. Children ages 2 to 4 years of age will learn about the wonders of the natural world through hands-on activities, live animals, crafts, and much more. $20 per child. To register, visit www.sweetbriarnc.org.

Time for Hibernation

Sunken Meadow State Park, Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park presents a Tiny Tots program, Time for Hibernation, on Feb. 29 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Children ages 3 to 5 with a parent or caregiver will enjoy short walks, story time, animal visitors, and crafts. $4 per child. Register at www.eventbrite.com.

THEATER

‘Frozen Jr.’

Frozen Jr. returns to the John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport on weekends from Jan. 27 to March 3. The magical land of Arendelle comes to life onstage. When faced with danger, princesses Anna and Elsa discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. This enchanting musical features all of the memorable songs from the hit Disney film including “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?,” “For the First Time in Forever” and “Let It Go.” With a cast of beloved characters and loaded with magic, adventure, and plenty of humor, Frozen Jr. is sure to thaw even the coldest heart! All seats are $20. To order, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

A Royal Princess Party

Sing along with a princess during winter break as the Smithtown Performing Arts Center, 2 E. Main St., Smithtown hosts A Royal Princess Party from Feb. 17 to 25. Royal Historians will guide you through meeting each of the princesses, teaching the morals behind each of their stories and singing along to their favorite songs. Be sure to wear your best royal attire — this is going to be one party you don’t want to miss! Tickets are $16 per person. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org.

‘Dorothy’s Adventures in Oz’

Join Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson for an unforgettable trip down the Yellow Brick Road with Dorothy’s Adventures in Oz from Feb. 21 to March 16 with a sensory sensitive performance on Feb. 25 at 11 a.m Enjoy a grand-new take on this classic tale features an original score, memorable characters, and fun for the entire family — a delightful reminder that “there’s no place like home!” All seats are $12. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

FILM

‘Harriet the Spy’

Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington continues its Cinema for Kids! series with a screening of Harriet the Spy on Feb. 25 at noon. Harriet may only be in the sixth grade, but she’s already found her calling: to be a spy. But when her friends find her secret notebook, the tables are turned on her. Tickets are $13 adults, $5 children 12 and under. www.cinemaartscentre.org.