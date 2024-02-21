Times … and dates: February 22 to 29, 2024

Thursday 22

Native American Drumming

All Souls Parish House, 10 Mill Pond Road, Stony Brook will hold a Native American Drumming meditation from 7 to 8:45 p.m. Led by elder drummer Ric Statler, drumming meditation seeks to integrate the physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual parts of the human self, creating a state of well-being. Call 631-655-7798 for more information.

SBU Clarinet/Piano Recital

Stony Brook University’s Staller Center for the Arts, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook hosts a faculty recital in the Recital Hall at 7:30 p.m. Stony Brook clarinet faculty Alan Kay, Principal Clarinetist of Orpheus Chamber Orchestra, is joined by the renowned pianist Marcantonio Barone, piano department and assistant director of the Bryn Mawr Conservatory of Music, in a dynamic program featuring music by Theresa Martin, William Alwyn, Takashi Yoshimatsu, and Johannes Brahms. Free admission. 631-632-7313

Friday 23

Kray van Kirk in Concert

The Village of Port Jefferson Dept. of Recreation and the Greater Port Jefferson Arts Council continue their Winter Tide concert series at the Port Jefferson Village Center, 101 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson with a performance by singer Kray van Kirk, an eclectic and mesmerizing storyteller with a rich baritone voice, in the Sail Loft Room (3rd floor) from 7 to 8 p.m. Tickets are $5 at the door. 631-802-2160

Coffee House Concert

Celebrate St. James continues its Coffee House Concert series with Fat Nicky & The Snack featuring a mix of Dance, Reggae, Oldies and Hip Hop at the St. James Community Cultural Arts Center, 176 Second St., St. James at 7 p.m. Enjoy special coffee beverages and tea along with sweet treats. Tickets are $25, $20 members at www.celebratestjames.org. 631-984-0201

Friday Night Face Off

Friday Night Face Off, Long Island’s longest running Improv Comedy Show, returns to Theatre Three’s Second Stage, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson tonight at 10:30 p.m. Using audience suggestions, FNFO pits two teams of improvisers against each other in an all-out championship! Recommended for ages 16 and up, due to adult content. Tickets are $15 at the door – cash only. 631-928-9100

Saturday 24

Guilty Pleasures heads to SPAC

Smithtown Performing Arts Center, 2 E. Main St, Smithtown presents Guilty Pleasures in concert at 8 p.m. Six seasoned musicians transport you back to the 80s with high energy and flawless performances. Opening act will be Sweet Tea performing an acoustic tribute to Fleetwood Mac and Stevie Nicks. Tickets are $35 per person at www.smithtownpac.org.

An evening with Vic DiBitetto

Stony Brook University’s Staller Center for the Arts welcomes comedian Vic DiBitetto back to the Main Stage for his second appearance at 8 p.m. An internet sensation with over 1 billion social media views worldwide, DiBitetto brings with him a working-class brand of comedy he’s been crafting for over four decades. The self-proclaimed “Donkey of Comedy” loves to dole out irreverent takes on the world around him, including what it’s like to grow up as an Italian New Yorker. Tickets range from $54 to $85. To order, call 631-632-2787 or visit www.stallercenter.com.

Sunday 25

Buddy Merriam in concert

The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame, 97 Main St., Stony Brook presents a concert by Buddy Merriam and Back Roads from 3 to 4 p.m. The event is free with general admission ticket purchase. For more information, call 631-689-5888 or visit www.limusichalloffame.org.

Classical Music Concert

Le Petit Salon de Musique classical music concert series continues at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 380 Nicolls Road E. Setauket with vocalists Ron and Julie Anne Meixsell, with Doris Anne McMullen on piano at 2 p.m. Tickets in advance and at the door are $20 adults, $15 students with valid I.D., $10 for ates 12 yrs old and under. www.lepetitsalon.org, 631-751-0297

Monday 26

Music of the Knights

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Route 25A, Northport continues its Special Event Series with Music of the Knights tonight and Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. A celebration of three of Britain’s most legendary songwriters! Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber, Sir Elton John and Sir Paul McCartney are not only knights — they also happen to be three of the most successful songwriters of all time with careers that span decades. Tickets are $45. To order call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

Tuesday 27

Music of the Knights

See Feb. 26 listing.

NSJC Social Club event

North Shore Jewish Center Social Club, 385 Old Town Road, Port Jefferson Station invites the community to a concert by Marty Kupferberg, a singer with schmaltz, and talented piano accompanist Thelma Grossman performing American song classics in the Social Hall at 11 a.m. Bagels, cream cheese and coffee will be served. $5 per person, $4 members. 631-928-3737

SBU Family Orchestra Concert

The Stony Brook University Family Orchestra Concert will be held on the Main Stage at the Staller Center for the Arts, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. This year’s theme, “Musical Splendor in Nature,” will feature soloist Joanna Huang. Admission is free. For more information, call 631-632-2787.

Wednesday 28

The African American Journey

Join the Huntington Historical Society for a lecture titled The African American Journey at the Conklin Barn 2 High St., Huntington from 6 to 8 p.m. Carol Gordon, founder of Unspoken History Treasures, will present a program celebrating Black history using her museum artifacts. She will share curated pieces from her private museum collection of African American artifacts. Light refreshments will be served. Free. To register, visit www.huntingtonhistoricalsociety.org.

Thursday 29

Hospital Job Fair

Comsewogue Public Library, 170 Terryville Road, Port Jefferson Station hosts a Stony Brook University Hospital Job Fair from noon to 4 p.m. Join hospital representatives to hear about current job opportunities that make a difference in the lives of others. Bring a copy of your resume. For more information and to register, visit www.cplib.org/SBJobFair.

Vogue in the Village Fashion Show

The Greater Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce and Theatre Three present the 2nd annual Vogue in the Village Fashion show at Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson from 7 to 9 p.m. Runway models will be showing clothing, jewelry, and so much fashion from local shops in the village. Come early at 5 p.m. to check out the Vendor Market Place before the show. Admission is $20 cash or check at the door. Questions? Call 473-1414.

Film

Nancy Savoca Retrospective

Join the Cinema Arts Centre, 423 park Ave., Huntington for a special film series titled Nancy Savoca: Cinema From the Heart from Feb 23 to 27. The films included are True Love on Feb. 23 at 7:30 p.m., Household Saints on Feb. 24 at 7 p.m., Dogfight on Feb. 26 at 7:30 p.m., Dirt on Feb. 27 at 7:30 p.m., along with a new documentary from Nancy Savoca’s daughter, Martina Savoca-Guay, titled The Many Miracles of Household Saints on Feb. 24 at 4 p.m. Savoca will be present at screenings of Household Saints and The Many Miracles of Household Saints which will include post-film discussions and Q&As with the groundbreaking director. Tickets are $16, $10 members per film. To order in advance, visit www.cinemaartscentre.org.

Theater

‘I Love You, You’re Perfect …’

John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St. Northport presents I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change, a witty musical revue that tackles modern love in all its forms: from the perils and pitfalls of the first date to marriage, children, and the twilight years of life, from Jan. 18 to March 3. Set in the modern world and told in a series of vignettes and songs, I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change traces the overall arc of relationships throughout the course of a life. To order tickets, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘Tick Tick Boom!’

Theatre Three, 412 Main Street, Port Jefferson presents tick, tick…Boom! from Feb. 17 to March 16. This semi-autobiographical pop/rock musical by Jonathan Larson, the Pulitzer-Prize and Tony Award winning creator of RENT, inspired Lin Manuel Miranda’s 2021 Netflix movie adaptation and explores the sacrifices one man makes and the passion it takes to pursue a dream. Tickets are $40 adults, $32 seniors and students. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

Festival of One-Act Plays

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson presents the 25th annual Festival of One-Act Plays from Feb. 24 to March 23 at The Ronald F. Peierls Theatre, on the Second Stage. Selected from over 2,000 submissions world-wide, these eight cutting-edge premieres are guaranteed to entertain and engage. Directed by Jeffrey Sanzel, the plays will feature Sean Amato, Ginger Dalton, Jae Hughes, Brittany Lacey, Phyllis March, Andrew Markowitz, Linda May, Rob Schindlar, Evan Teich, Steven Uihlein, Julia Albino, Courtney Gilmore, Gina Lardi, and Cassidy Rose O’Brien. . Please Note: Adult content and language. All seats are $25. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

Vendors Wanted

— Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead seeks vendors for its annual Fleece & Fiber Festival on May 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Rain date is May 19). $155 early bird rate for 10 X 10’ outdoor space, $175 after March 1. Artisans sharing handmade and authentic works for sale may apply at www.hallockville.org by April 1. Questions? Call 631-298-5292.

— Benner’s Farm, 56 Gnarled Hollow Road, East Setauket is now accepting vendors for its popular Easter Egg Hunts on March 29, March 30 and March 31. $50 for one day, $90 two days, $125 three days for a 10’ X 10’ spot. To apply, call 631-689-8172 or email [email protected].

— The Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor seeks vendors for its annual Sea Glass Festival on July 21 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Vendors and artists offering crafts and products that appeal to sea glass enthusiasts and patrons who admire handmade or one-of-a-kind items honoring historic glass are welcome to apply. Get all the details and access the vendor application at cshwhalingmuseum.org/seaglass.

Farmers Markets

Huntington Farmers Market

Spirit of Huntington Art Center, 2 Melville Road North, Huntington Station hosts the Long Island Winter Farmers Market every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through March. 631-470-9620

Port Jefferson Farmers Market

The Port Jefferson Winter Farmers Market returns to the Port Jefferson Village Center, 101 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through April 28. 631-802-2160

Lake Grove Farmers Market

Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove hosts a Winter Farmers Market in the southwestern quadrant of the parking lot (adjacent to Bahama Breeze) on Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. 516-444-1280

Class Reunions

•Centereach High School Class of 1974 will hold its 50th reunion at the Meadow Club, 1147 Route 112, Port Jefferson Station on April 26 from 6 to 10 p.m. For more information, email Jean Ann Renzulli at [email protected].

•Port Jefferson High School Class of 1964 will hold its 60th reunion at the Meadow Club, 1147 Route 112, Port Jefferson Station on Oct. 17. For more information, email Mike Whelen at [email protected].